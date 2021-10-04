Invesco's call for EGM 'illegal and invalid': ZEE to Bombay HC

ZEE had filed a suit before the HC under ordinary original civil jurisdiction in a stock exchange filing

ZEE Entertainment has reportedly moved Bombay High Court against top investors Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC's demand for an Extraordinary General Meeting. The company, which had turned down Invesco's request for EGM, requested to court to consider the demand "illegal and invalid."

ZEE had filed a suit before the HC under ordinary original civil jurisdiction in a stock exchange filing. On Friday, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises announced that the request to convene an EGM for the ouster of Director Punit Goenka has been rejected.

