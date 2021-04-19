Infectious Advertising assigned the creative mandate for Ebco

Infectious will handle the ATL, BTL and Digital creative services for the brand

Rajesh Nair, Director - Sales & Marketing at Ebco, mentioned, “We are happy to appoint Infectious Advertising as our creative agency for digital and non-digital brand communications of Ebco and its group brands. We are confident that their expertise in working with established brands across different industries will align with our growth plan for the brand.”

“Ebco has a fantastic range of innovative products. It's an honour for us to be selected as their communications partner. We look forward to creating some fantastic work for them.” Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry- Founding Partners, Infectious Advertising, stated.

Ebco's product range includes office furniture fittings, home furniture fittings, retail display systems, a range of window & door hardware, accessories, and LED furniture lights.

