Infectious Advertising assigned the creative mandate for Ebco

Infectious will handle the ATL, BTL and Digital creative services for the brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 4:59 PM
infectious

Infectious Advertising has won the creative mandate for Ebco, a furniture hardware manufacturer. Infectious will handle the ATL, BTL and Digital creative services for the brand.

Rajesh Nair, Director - Sales & Marketing at Ebco, mentioned, “We are happy to appoint Infectious Advertising as our creative agency for digital and non-digital brand communications of Ebco and its group brands. We are confident that their expertise in working with established brands across different industries will align with our growth plan for the brand.”

“Ebco has a fantastic range of innovative products. It's an honour for us to be selected as their communications partner. We look forward to creating some fantastic work for them.” Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry- Founding Partners, Infectious Advertising, stated.

Ebco's product range includes office furniture fittings, home furniture fittings, retail display systems, a range of window & door hardware, accessories, and LED furniture lights.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Creative mandate Infectious Advertising Ebco Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
rich arora

Richa Arora quits Tata Consumer Products, Deepika Bhan takes over
3 hours ago

mullenlintas

Mullen Lintas bags MFine's creative duties
3 hours ago

social donut

Social Donut bags creative and media mandate for Slate
3 hours ago