Industry stalwarts come forward to make CEO-CHRO Conclave 2023 a massive success
The event hosted several industry visionaries who have made significant contributions in the areas of human resources and contributed towards India’s national growth
The third edition of the BW People CEO CHRO Conclave 2023 was held on 30th September at The Imperial, New Delhi. The flagship event hosted several industry visionaries who have made significant contributions in the areas of human resources and contributed towards India’s national growth. The day-long summit brought together chief human resource officers, chief executive officers and HR professionals from across domains and renowned organisations to explore the power of human capital and the emerging trends and innovations in the field of human resources.
The speakers shed light upon advancing wise innovation, the importance of ethical leadership in fostering a value-driven workforce, the power of human capital and the importance of collaboration between HRs and educational institutions.
Investing in people is the shortest path in national progress: Raghupati Singhania
Acknowledging the value of HR professionals in nation-building, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of J K Tyres said, "Human resource is often viewed as the people management department and plays a very pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of growth. Human resources is not merely a function, but it is a philosophy and belief that investing in people is the shortest path in an organisation’s and nation’s progress."
An apt dialogue on the role of Human Resources in contemporary organisations followed Singhania’s opening address. The discussion delved into a wide range of issues from inclusive hiring practices to aligning personal aspirations with corporate objectives and even the integration of employee happiness as a measurable metric for sustainable growth.
HR intricate part of driving cultural alignment within the organisation: Raj Nayak
While every aspect of the HR dimension got expert attention during the day, top leaders also voiced their opinions on the value of cultural alignment within an organisation.
"Culture in an organisation is a trickle-down from the management and the leadership. And the belief in HR is a part of it”, said Raj Nayak, the Managing Director of House of Cheer Networks Pvt Ltd.
Concurring a similar view Antony J. Alex, founder and CEO of Rainmaker underscored the critical role of Human Resources (HR) in shaping an organization's culture and the importance of creating a strong brand identity based on shared values. He also advocated a commitment to leaving organisations better than they were found through continuous improvement driven by values.
Hitech and high touch workplaces to rule the next decade
While talks around leadership, and organisational culture formed the flavour of the day, industry veterans also gave their two cents on leveraging the technology of generative AI as HR functions move ahead towards imbibing automation in every sphere.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and HR process automation, leading CEOs and CHROs recognised the undeniable importance of technological advancements that are reshaping how work is getting done in organisations.
Talking specifically about the aspect of using AI in talent management, Prem Singh, President, of Group CHRO, JK Organisation, said " It is largely proven that tech involvement, especially artificial intelligence, certainly creates a lot of consistency and predictability of a right candidate around talent acquisition."
"It can also predict the likelihood of a talent in a particular environment. The ability to anticipate the risk of flight through algorithms designed to observe human behaviour", he added.
However, amidst this automation-driven transformation, a significant aspect that cannot be overlooked is the intrinsic value of human connection within the organizational setup. As Rakesh Prasad, AVP - HR (IFS) at Indigo, aptly emphasized, "what truly gets an employee engaged is the connection, so human connection is mandatory to get employees engaged at a certain level." While automation streamlines various HR processes, it is the human touch that fosters employee engagement and satisfaction.
Demand for speciallised skills on the rise
Industries are increasingly seeking employees with specific skill sets tailored to meet their organizational goals. This growing demand for specialized skills underscores the need for educational institutions to adapt their curriculum accordingly. Dr. Harsimran Sandhu, Professor of Finance and Area Chair Finance at IMT Ghaziabad, highlighted the potential for a skilled workforce to emerge directly from the academic sphere. To make this a reality, he suggested that companies should actively engage with educational institutions, with HR playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between industry needs and academic programs.
Sharing her take on the talks around upskilling, Simin Askari, Senior Vice President - Corporate Human resource and Business Excellence, DS Group said,
“I think the role of upskilling and bringing about change management is extremely important as post covid there has been a lot of change and organisations have started using technology and have understood the importance of being agile and staying updated.”
In an era where human capital is increasingly recognised as the cornerstone of national progress, the role of human resources takes centre stage in shaping a brighter future for nations. The synergy between HR practices and national development has never been more critical. Summing up and identifying key factors influencing HR’s evolution, Yuvaraj Srivastava, Group Chief Human Resource Officer at MakeMyTrip, pointed out towards favourable government regulations related to industrialisation, the focus on education with the proliferation of management colleges, and the impact of different generations on the workforce.
While experts at the BW People CEO - CHRO Conclave 2023 were at a consensus that generative AI and HR Tech will redefine future workplaces, maintaining a balance between hitech and high touch will hold the key to prosperous organisations both in terms of a healthy bottom line and value-driven workforce.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Sustainability World Conclave Bengaluru Chapter: Creating a sustainable future
The chief guest for the event was KJ George, Cabinet Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:29 AM | 2 min read
The 4th edition of BW Businessworld’s Sustainable World Conclave Bengaluru Chapter was held on September 21. The chief guest for the event was KJ George, Cabinet Minister of Energy Government of Karnataka.
In today’s fast-paced world, creating a sustainable future prioritising the well-being of humanity, society and the environment alongside economic progress is essential. Building upon the success of the previous edition in New Delhi in June this year, the reach of the Conclave has now been expanded to Bengaluru and Mumbai. This Conclave strives to foster engaging conversations and collaborative efforts that drive holistic sustainability. The platform explores innovative approaches, solutions, and best practices across various domains, including business, technology, urban development, education, and policymaking.
Following a series of enthralling sessions and thought-provoking discussions, the event witnessed the presence of Shri. K J George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka.
BW Businessworld is led by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld and founder of exchange4media Group - the fastest-growing business media house in India. With a network across 24 niche business communities and 8 magazines, BW Businessworld is proud to be entrenched in various verticals in the domestic as well as global business ecosystem.
With changing times BW now has a massive readership in the digital space as well. BW in its portfolio has 24 niche B2B communities that organize conferences and forums to facilitate interaction between sectoral business leaders and create a conducive environment for collaboration.
The partners for the Conclave were:
Energy Partner: REC, A Maharatna Company
Sustainability Partner: Bisleri
Sustainable Solutions Partner: Syngenta
Event Partner:
- The ThickShake Factory
- Joy Travels Pvt Ltd
- Realty+
- exchange4media
- IWM Buzz
- Impact
- Pitch
- Fandrum
- Beanly Coffee
- Justbaat.AI
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Healthcare 30u30 Awards: Celebrating India's young healthcare trailblazers
The winners have showcased extraordinary dedication and innovation across healthcare's diverse domains
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:18 AM | 2 min read
In the dynamic realm of India's healthcare industry, anticipation and excitement permeate the atmosphere as it stands on the brink of transformation. Recent reports highlight a surge in the sector, with seven unicorns currently leading the way and two new startups joining their ranks. These unicorns not only symbolise financial success but also signify the impactful strides made in healthcare through technology.
Driving this growth are healthcare startups, at the forefront of the healthcare revolution in India. In recognition of these young trailblazers, BW Healthcare World conducted the "BW Healthcare 30u30" awards, celebrating 30 exceptional leaders under 30 who have left an indelible mark on India's healthcare sector. These individuals showcase extraordinary dedication and innovation across healthcare's diverse domains.
The industry's growth trajectory is remarkable, as per Statista, Revenue in the Health Care market is projected to reach USD 516.60 million in 2023. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 10.36 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 766.40 million by 2027.
The BW Healthcare 30u30 initiative doesn't just honour accomplishments but also nurtures a new generation of healthcare visionaries. These leaders inspire innovation, collaboration, and meaningful contributions.
The selection process for the esteemed BW Healthcare 30u30 accolade was conducted by a distinguished panel of judges with profound healthcare insights. Nominees were meticulously evaluated based on various parameters. These included the originality and ingenuity of their healthcare initiatives, tangible and intangible impacts on healthcare advancement, financial viability, and project sustainability.
Additionally, their commitment to ensuring healthcare solutions remained affordable and accessible, extending innovations to diverse communities, stakeholder acceptance, competitive differentiation, and the long-term relevance of their initiatives were all carefully considered.
In conclusion, India's healthtech industry is on an upward trajectory, powered by innovative young leaders. The BW Healthcare 30u30 initiative celebrates these visionaries, fostering a brighter healthcare future. These leaders, recognised for their exceptional contributions, are catalysts for change, shaping healthcare in India and beyond. Their journey reflects boundless possibilities for those daring to innovate, collaborate, and make meaningful contributions to healthcare.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Urdu Journalism 40 Under 40 awards: Journalists from print, TV & digital honoured
The jury was chaired by Dr. SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
The first edition of exchange4media’s Urdu Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and awards was held at India International Centre in New Delhi on Friday. The 40 winners this year include journalists from print, TV and digital domains.
e4m’s Urdu Journalism 40 under 40 recognizes professionals across print, television and digital for their valuable contributions to the sector. The list includes editors, reporters, anchors, journalists, marketing & digital media professionals, videographers, news producers & video editors.
The inaugural jury was chaired by Dr. S.Y.Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India. Other esteemed jury members included: Dr. Annurag Batra Chairman and Editor-in-chief BW BusinessWorld and Founder, of exchange4media, Dr. Rakhshanda Jalil Writer, Translator, Literary Historian, Shahid Siddiqui Editor Nai Dunia, Muzaffar Ali, Filmmaker, Poet, Zafar Sareshwala, Former Chancellor, MANNU, Yusuf Jameel, Journalist, Columnist & Winner, CPJ International Press Freedom Award, Rajesh Raina Group Editor News18, Raj Babbar Actor and former MP, Dr. Shaikh Aquil Ahmad Director, NCPUL, Ministry of Education, GOI, Mir Alam Ali Zaidi, Journalist, Historian and Writer, Prof. Farhat Basir Khan Author, Strategist, Media Communication and Design Scholar, Suman Varma CMO Hamdard India, and Ambreen Khan Media Marketing Expert.
The inaugural edition attracted over 200 entries out of which 80 were shortlisted and presented before the jury.
Here is the full list of winners.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saregama acquires 52% stake in Pocket Aces for Rs 174 crore
Saregama is also investing an additional Rs 15 crore through a primary purchase of 25,974 shares of Pocket Aces
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 6:43 PM | 2 min read
The company said the transaction will consist of Saregama acquiring 51.82% of the issued and paid-up share capital in the first tranche for Rs 174 Cr. The remaining 40.79% of the acquisition would be on the basis of the adjusted equity value of Saregama’s holdings or the enterprise value of PocketAces, whichever is higher. Overall, the company intends to buy as much as 92.6 percent in the future.The company has not stipulated the date for executing the full acquisition.
"This acquisition will further strengthen Saregama’s strategic ambition to take leadership positon in New Music across all Indian languages. Pocket Aces, a Youth-focussed digital content creator and publisher, boasts of an IP catalog of over 3000 content pieces ranging across web series, sketches, music videos and reels on its channels FilterCopy, Nutshell and Gobble, and releases over 30 new pieces of content every day. The company’s talent management arm, Clout, manages over 100+ digital influencers, and its long-form studio, Dice Media, has created relatable youth-centric web series across OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon," said Saregama.
"Acquiring Pocket Aces will add on a whole new dimension of IP and a distribution network of over 95 million followers, which Saregama will leverage to further popularize its music library among the 18-35 audience segment. It will also create synergies across the artiste & influencer management and long-format video creation businesses of the two companies," it added.
Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson Saregama, said, "This acquisition signifies the confluence of tradition and innovation. While we have always been leaders in the realm of music and media, this partnership with Pocket Aces will add new dimensions to our business as we tap into the burgeoning young digital audiences."
The transaction is an all-cash deal.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Emami forays into juice category
Acquires strategic stake in Axiom Ayurveda
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
Emami Limited has announced its foray into juice category with ‘AloFrut’ through strategic investment in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd (“Axiom”) and its subsidiaries/associates by acquiring 26% equity stake for an undisclosed amount. Axiom markets beverage products under the brand “AloFrut”.
Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami Ltd said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Axiom Ayurveda through a strategic investment in equity. This marks our entry into the juice category with ‘AloFrut’. With health & wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the segment. “AloFrut” product offering is very unique as these beverages are based on Aloe pulp inclusion in fruit juice which provides a perfect mix of taste and health together. We are excited to be present in this category which is in line with our corporate growth strategy to invest in categories or brands that not only have synergy with our existing business but offer potential for growth. We look forward to add meaningful value to the brand.”
Commenting on the development, Rishabh Gupta, Founder, Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd said, “Now-a-days consumers are moving away from the carbonated beverages and are looking for a healthier alternative with an equal importance to taste. Considering this trend where consumer is focussing on taste and health, we have tried to offer a perfect blend of the same which is a big differentiator from other beverage company offerings. We strongly believe in the potential that our brand has to offer. It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a strategic partner with wide industry experience who shares our vision to make Alofrut a leader brand.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nestle consolidates European media with WPP
The account will be handled by WPP OpenMind
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 9:06 AM | 1 min read
Nestle has consolidated its European media account with WPP. The decision has been taken following a pitch process that began earlier this year, according to media reports.
The account will be handled by WPP OpenMind.
"The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson reportedly said in a statement.
WPP OpenMind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications, including buying advertising space and planning campaigns. The agency will not, however, be in charge of creative work such as animation, making jingles and other content generation, say one of the reports.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Swiggy calls for review of Rs 200-crore media account
Havas Media Group India is the incumbent agency
By Sonam Saini | Sep 15, 2023 4:43 PM | 1 min read
Swiggy India has called for a review of its media duties account, e4m has learnt. The mandate is currently with Havas Media Group India.
According to reliable sources, the account is valued at Rs 200 crore. e4M has also learnt that the pitch process has seen participation from all big agencies, including Essence Mediacom and Madison.
Havas Media Group India won the account in 2016.
According to Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, Swiggy spent Rs 250-350 crore on advertising last year.
e4M reached out to Havas and Swiggy for confirmation of the news, but is yet to get a reply.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube