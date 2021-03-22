Including digital dues in print MRV impractical: AAAI writes to INS

Citing its agreement with IAMAI, the advertising body opposed the notice served by INS to include digital billing through the MRV review process

The Advertising Agencies Association of India has responded to the notice served by the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) about including digital billing as a part of the MRV review process. Citing the "impracticality" of the decision, Sudesh Kapoor, General Secretary of AAAI, wrote to Mary Paul, Secretary-General of INS, saying that it is already bound by its commitment to the IAMAI. And agreeing to INS would mean a violation of its agreement with IAMAI.

"Please note that digital media is very different from Print media with its own unique ecosystem, buy and sell types, evaluation mechanisms and fulfilment procedures.

It cannot mirror the Print industry INS is principally a newspaper/print-media body and we are unable to see any merit to suddenly have INS include digital billing unilaterally as part of MRV review process."

Kapoor added that since digital billing is already regulated by IAMAI, there is an agreement between the two, which codifies the working and business terms between the publisher members of IAMAI and the agencies, and in turn the advertisers.

"This agreement has been in place since 2009 and as of now includes many members of the INS as well like [sic] ABP networks, Amar Ujala, HT Media, Living Media, Malayalam Manorama, Mathrubhumi, Times Group, Indian Express etc.," wrote Kapoor.

He emphasised that including digital outstanding in print MRV will lead to a lot of confusion and conflict with the existing agreement and market norms. "More crucially, it violates the agreement with IAMAI, which clients are fully aware of being in place along with its set of terms," he wrote.

Kapoor requested the INS to withdraw the circular, which was sent to the association on March 13, 2021.

