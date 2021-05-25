HT Digital Streams names Bhavana Lalchandani as VP - Digital Business and Category Head

Lalchandani joins the company from Sony Music Entertainment where she was GM - Digital Business & Strategic Partnerships

Updated: May 25, 2021 4:29 PM
Bhavana Lalchandani

HT Digital Streams, which houses the digital business of Hindustan Times Group, has appointed Bhavana Lalchandani as VP - Digital Business and Category Head. She joins the company from Sony Music Entertainment where she was GM - Digital Business & Strategic Partnerships.

Prior to Sony Music, she was with JioSaavn as Director - Brand Solutions. She was also the Founder & CEO of CheersOye, a social payments and gifting platform. She has also worked with Yahoo India, AC Nielsen, and Johnson & Johnson. Bhavana has more than 17 years of work experience in diverse roles such as Digital Marketing, Strategic Partnerships, Research, Analytics, Media Sales, Business Development.

With 150 million unique visitors a month and above 1700 million page views, HT Digital Streams comprises hindustantimes.comlivemint.comlivehindustan.com, and desimartini.com.

