HiveMinds wins digital marketing mandate for Kuvera

HiveMinds Innovative Market Solutions has won the digital marketing mandate for investment platform Kuvera.

Gaurav Rastogi, Founder and CEO, Kuvera said, “At Kuvera we are creating a safe space to invest for every Indian. We believe that HiveMinds’ category understanding and strategy can really drive the next phase of our growth.”

Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds noted, “Digital investment platforms are driving a sea change in the way Indians invest. Kuvera is riding this wave through product innovation, an agile platform and customer onboarding at scale. We’re happy to be associated with the team and look forward to creating new benchmarks in growth together.”

