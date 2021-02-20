Hemant Mehta exits Kantar after three decades with the company

Mehta, the Managing Director at Kantar & Chief Strategy Officer, Kantar South Asia, will be replaced by Puneet Avasthi

Hemant Mehta has moved on from Kantar after three decades with the company as Managing Director at Kantar & Chief Strategy Officer, Kantar South Asia.

Hemant began his career in IMRB in 1989 under Katy Merchant and has worked with IMRB/Kantar in its various avatars ever since.

Hemant’s affinity for media research and large scale continuous measurement systems led to Ramesh Thadani, the late President of IMRB, nominating him to the core team tasked with the development of an electronic PeopleMeter.

Hemant was then selected to set up and lead TAM Media Research and to launch the PeopleMeter-based TV audience measurement system. On his return to IMRB in 2000, Hemant managed the Media & Panel division and incubated specialist verticals like Retail & Shopper. His responsibility later extended to managing the businesses in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as well as driving strategic partnerships for Kantar South Asia.

Hemant has been an integral part of IMRB, Kantar and of the industry. Over the years, he has contributed to the company’s growth, launched several innovative services, spearheaded industry initiatives, mentored many people and been a trusted advisor to many clients.

His portfolio has been taken over by Puneet Avasthi.

