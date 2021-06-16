Havas Group India names Anjali Gupte as CFO

Havas Group India has announced the appointment of Anjali Gupte as Chief Financial Officer, further bolstering its senior leadership team. She will be based in Mumbai and will report to Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India and also to the APAC Group CFO, Brice Pinoncely.

Anjali has experience of over two decades across industries spanning advertising, financial services, manufacturing and real estate. In her previous role as CFO at Grey Group, Anjali oversaw the financial operations of the agency’s creative, digital and activation businesses in South Asia and she was responsible for driving profitable growth across India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Prior to Grey, she worked at Thomson Reuters for 17 years in the financial risk division. She is also an Independent Director on the Board of AstecLifeSciences Limited, part of the Godrej group, where she also had a four-year-long stint.

Anjali has completed her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant.

Commenting on the appointment, Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, said, “Havas Group India is now totally integrated and has over 1000 people working across 10 specialist agencies in 3 Villages (Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai). We also have ambitious acquisition plans and multiple ongoing conversations for both Media and Creative groups. I welcome Anjali as Group CFO at this crucial juncture as we stabilise operations and action our growth plans. Anjali is a highly accomplished professional with leadership and people skills that have stood her in good stead as a business partner and strategist in her previous roles.”

Anjali Gupte, CFO, Havas Group India, said, “I am delighted to join the Havas Group, which in a very short while has built a fantastic reputation and stature in the Indian advertising market. With an extremely progressive vision of growth, strong leadership, and a wide spectrum of specialist agencies ranging from creative, media, health, data, design and entertainment all under an integrated Village model, this will truly be an exciting opportunity for me. I am looking forward to my role at Havas Group at such a challenging time and am confident that we will make a meaningful difference as we go forth.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)