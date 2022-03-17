Havas Media secures integrated mandate for Valvoline

Havas Media India has secured the integrated mandate of Valvoline, following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate includes offline, online and OOH duties.

Uday Mohan, President & Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India, led the pitch, and the business will be handled by his Delhi team.

Ipshita Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Valvoline Cummins, said, “At Valvoline, we firmly believe in the quality of execution and power of innovation to remain a step ahead of market demands. As a brand, the 3 key values we stand by are - being Humble, being Hungry and being Smart. We wanted an agency that could emulate these values and Havas Media made the right cultural fit. I’m confident of Havas Media’s capabilities, and their strategic, audience-centric, meaningful media approach, in strengthening the effectiveness of our marketing initiatives, with a focus on building the upper funnel awareness and brand equity.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “We are proud to have secured the integrated media mandate of Valvoline, a leading global brand in the lubricant category. In India, Valvoline Cummins’ long-term, sustainable and ambitious plans, coupled with its 25-year-old legacy, is set to carve a niche for itself, making it a market leader in the segment. We look forward to driving the next phase of growth for the brand using Havas’ proprietary tools and by creating meaningful media experiences.”

