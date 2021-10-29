Havas Media Group India wins integrated media mandate of Just Dial

Following an extremely competitive multi-agency pitch, Havas Media Group India has won the integrated media mandate for both offline and online of Just Dial, India’s No.1 local search engine. In addition, HMG India will also be managing Just Dial’s social media mandate.

The account which is one of the biggest wins of the year for the group, will be managed by the network’s Gurgaon office, led by Uday Mohan, President & Head – North & West India, Havas Media Group, and the size of the business is substantial.

Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial, said, “Being one of the pioneers of the consumer internet industry, our constant endeavour is to provide fast, reliable, and comprehensive range of products and services to our users. As one of the largest platforms in India, we also work with millions of business owners, both small & large, and help them grow. To help drive our aggressive growth- oriented brand strategy, we are partnering with some of the best marketing agencies. Havas Media impressed us with their thinking & ideation. I am confident that they will add significant value in our overall marketing strategy & programs.”

Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, said, “Both 2020 and 2021 were stellar years for our creative and the media units. Quarter-on-quarter, Havas Media Group India has recorded tremendous business growth, which has set a great momentum for the agency. This win also reflects how effectively we have been able to make a meaningful difference to our clients and their businesses, especially in the last two years. We are delighted to have Just Dial onboard and looking forward to partnering them in this new phase of growth.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “We are extremely proud to have added Just Dial to our ever-growing and marquee client portfolio. This win is a testimony, how successfully we married our meaningful media experience with that of the aggressive growth plans of Just Dial. This win also reflects our media buying efficiencies. And going forward the task will also be to integrate social with that of the offline and online strategy of Just Dial.”

Founded in 1996 by CEO V.S.S. Mani, Just Dial is India’s largest local search engine that provides information for local services to users in India through multiple platforms such as app, website, M-site, telephone, and SMS. Just Dial has recently launched its B2B marketplace platform, JD Mart, aimed at enabling millions of India’s manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet ready in post-COVID era, get new customers and sell their products online.

