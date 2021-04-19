Hashtag Orange appoints Freya Mishra as Director - Client Servicing and Strategy

Previously, Mishra has been a Digital Consultant and Business Director of Quasar, a GroupM company, and has over 13 years of experience in the Digital industry

Freya Mishra Chopra joins Hashtag Orange, a full fledged digital agency as its Client Servicing and Strategy Director. Previously, she's been a Digital Consultant and Business Director of Quasar, a GroupM company, and has over 13 years of experience in the Digital industry. Freya has been instrumental in building the social media, analytics, client management and acquisitions practice in her previous roles. Over the years she's handled brands like Honda, Apple, ITC, Nestle, Twinings, Cairn and many more.

Commenting on her new role, Freya Mishra said “I am very excited to join the Hashtag Orange family, some of whom I have worked with in previous organisations too. I am sure we will all work as one cohesive team and deliver results that we are proud of and hopeful that together with our talent, experience and ideas we can bring great laurels to Hashtag Orange.”

Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “Appointing some of the best talents of the industry at leadership positions is a vital step that takes us forward in the direction to providing our clients with exceptional experiences. Freya in her leadership role will focus on integrating the teams and prioritise focus on larger returns for clients and brands, shaping solutions that would provide an edge for our clients by collaborating with multi avenues like digital, technology and other media opportunities.

Gaurang Menon, Creative Chief at Hashtag Orange, said, "We're delighted to have Freya on board and excited about the talent and clarity of thought she brings to the table. As we move into the next stage of our journey, we're sure, Freya, with her deep and diverse experience will play a key role in partnering with, and help add value to all our brands."

