Gemius Design Studio bags creative & digital mandate for TheRealB

In a multi-agency pitch, Gemius Design Studio secured the creative and digital mandate of luxury fashion brand TheRealB by Binal Patel.

TheRealB is a curation of exemplary designs that embrace the authenticity of crafts, cloth, colours and culture, making it a true representation of bold and bespoke apparel. The brand is striving to build distinguished and timeless handcrafted pieces that are a symbol of self-expression by assiduously designing, quality checking each product and packing them with utmost care.

“Enliven is the word to describe how we felt when we found that we’ve won the account. With our experience in the fashion industry and an excellent team to implement our ideas by bringing their creative prowess to the table, we’re excited to boost and escalate the brand visibility of TheRealB and set new benchmarks as a creative digital agency.” said Anushree Pacheriwal, co-founder of Gemius Design Studio.

Binal Patel described, “Our exchange of ideas with Gemius was engaging and showed us that we’re making the right decision. The ultimate goal is to bring TheRealB out there for everyone to consume, whether as a product, brand or a valuable addition to one’s apparel collection. We’re looking to connect with our audience on a deeper level and we think Gemius can help us do that.”