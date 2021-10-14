FTX announces partnership with ICC

FTX Trading Limited (“FTX” or “The Company”), a global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body of cricket, where FTX will be the official cryptocurrency exchange partner for ICC events.

FTX will be partnering ICC events beginning with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosted by India staged in UAE and Oman in October to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup also hosted by India in 2023. The partnership covers all ICC properties including the Men's and Women's Cricket World Cups; Men's and Women's T20 World Cups; Men's U19 Cricket World Cup, and Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO and Founder of FTX commented on today’s news “Cricket is a long-established sport with deep a history and team ties that go back generations. Cryptocurrency is still in its infancy and at FTX we are looking to forge a new path in mostly unchartered territory. However, to me, this partnership represents the marriage of those two concepts. It is an honor to be a part of the men’s and women’s cricket tournaments and we look forward to building a strong relationship with the International Cricket Council in the years to come.”

Speaking on the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “We are delighted to welcome FTX to our diverse family of partners at the ICC at an especially exciting time for the sport, with the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup coming up shortly. FTX has successfully established itself in a very dynamic sector as one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Their innovative and ambitious approach matches well with the energy of our sport. We look forward to working together on opportunities to engage fans in exciting new ways over the coming years and throughout our events.”