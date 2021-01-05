Eros STX appoints Rajitta Hemwaani as biz head (music)
The company has also renamed its music app as Eros Now Music
Eros STX Global Corporation has renamed Eros Music as Eros Now Music and has unveiled a contemporised brand identity for the music app. The company has also appointed Rajitta Hemwaani as Business Head – Music.
The remodelled destination comes with the power of synergies of Eros Studios and the OTT platform – Eros Now which will aid the brand by supporting its existing music library, new originals, non-films music, and independent artists across languages and genres, thus elevating its current position. This exciting news is certain to bring delight to music aficionados, providing them access to an extensive music library with a plethora of genres to choose from.
The growing demand for independent artists, non-film music, and songs in different languages also enable Eros Now Music to not only cater to audiences varied choice of music but also continue to create the most sought-after destination for new and established musicians within the country.
Eros STX Global Corporation Co-President Rishika Lulla Singh said, “Music plays a significant part in Indian culture. With Eros Now Music we aim to take consumer experience a notch higher by offering the audience a diversified playlist that brings emerging and established artists across geographies of the country together on one single platform. Furthermore, the worldwide presence of the OTT platform Eros Now will help in enhancing Eros Now Music's reach and cater to a wider set of music enthusiasts who enjoy local, cultural, music."
Eros Now Music will be releasing hundreds of originals in the next one year, continuing to hold its position as the most preferred music destination. Established and emerging artists with expertise in genres such as Indie, Pop, Sufi, EDM, Hip Hop, New Age, amongst others will showcase their talent across regional languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, thus supporting local talent as well as connecting to a wider music audience.
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube