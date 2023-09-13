e4m-Zee News Business Leaders Meet to be held on September 15 in Kanpur
At the roundtable, experts will share insights on the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands'
The exchange4media Group is set to host the much-awaited e4m-Zee News Business Leaders Meet on September 15 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The one-of-its-kind gathering will see the coming together of business owners, Managing Directors, CEOs and other business leaders of Kanpur under one roof and explore key topics of brand building. Driving the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands', industry experts from across the city will share insights on the current scenario of the markets where MNCs and mega corporations are looking to take over the Indian market in their respective sectors.
The experts will throw light on several key topics like customer segmentation outside India's metros, integrating localization into the vertical stack, Online vs physical models where the leaders will discuss what works for Bharat, and more. The real Bharat-based brands are becoming the forerunners of legacy and tradition and the leadership these regional brands, which are rooted to their culture, are creating through a customer-first approach.
At the e4m-Zee roundtable, participants will discuss the business journey of brands, their success strategies, and challenges faced by them in the Indian market and how they contribute to the growth of regional and national economy. Several seasoned experts from the media, advertising, and marketing ecosystem will also participate in the event.
Our speakers for the e4m-Zee News Business Leaders Meet include Rishi Katyal, Panem steels Pvt Ltd, Rajeev Kumar Dwivedi, TTRC at LOHIA CORP LTD; Yogesh Agarwal, Rimjhim Ispat Ltd; Abhishek Gupta, Ashok Griha Udyog Kendra Private Limited; Rishabh Jain, Kataria Ecotech Pvt Ltd; RC Gulati, Jyoti Capsule Pvt. Ltd; Ajay Lohia, Threads (India) Ltd; Raman Tandon, Aditya flexipack; Udit Narain Trivedi, Naraina Group of Institutions and Divyansh Agarwal, KD Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
Bloomberg expands India-centric offerings
The new content includes a newsletter authored and curated by Bloomberg senior editor Menaka Doshi
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Bloomberg News is expanding its India-centric offerings spanning digital platforms and Bloomberg TV, it was announced today.
The new content includes a newsletter authored and curated by Bloomberg senior editor Menaka Doshi, who has more than 27 years of experience reporting on Indian business and markets.
Bloomberg’s enhanced India coverage across platforms includes:
- India Edition with Menaka Doshi: Launched on August 31, this weekly newsletter is an insider's guide to India as an emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise. Leveraging the unique insights of Bloomberg journalist Menaka Doshi, this newsletter will help readers make sense of the robust India growth story, from within. It will offer the best of Bloomberg's exclusive reporting on India.
- In-depth G-20 coverage: With the world’s attention turning to India as it hosts the B20 and G20 Summits, Bloomberg TV will launch a four-part video series ‘Is This India's Moment?’ and broadcast special TV programming around the G20, hosted by Menaka Doshi and Chief International Correspondent for Southeast Asia, Haslinda Amin. A special team of Bloomberg reporters will cover the high-level summit through exclusive stories and a live, rolling blog throughout the first week of September.
- India Focus TV Segment: Airing every day at 9:10 AM IST globally, the ongoing India Focus segment on Bloomberg TV features business interviews with influential Indian newsmakers.
- New Voices India: Since 2018, Bloomberg has sponsored intensive media training workshops, individualized for women and diverse executives in business and finance in 15 global cities and counting. A new cohort for India will be launched this October.
- Enhanced financial markets coverage: Bloomberg News continues to deepen its analysis of Indian asset markets. New and upcoming offerings on the Terminal include Non-Deliverable Forwards/Options Insights, a Weekly Cross-Asset Newsletter and a Weekly Derivatives Newsletter that harness the power of data and analytics.
Who will be IMPACT Person of the Year, 2022?
The award recognises and celebrates excellence in the advertising, media and marketing ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 5:21 PM | 3 min read
The much-awaited list of nominees for the IMPACT Person of the Year (IPOY) award for 2022 is finally out! Like every year, this year too, we have a stellar list of nominees for IPOY. The marketing and advertising world is keen to know who will be the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2022. The game-changers who made it to the nominees for the 18th edition this year include Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt; Darpan Sanghvi Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Company; Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder & CIO, Mamaearth and Varun Alagh Co-founder & CEO, Mamaearth; Harsh Jain, Co-founder and Culture Enforcement Officer, Dream 11; Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico; Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India Ltd; N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.
The other great minds who have made to the nomination list of the prestigious award are Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart; RS Agarwal, Co-founder & Chairman Emeritus, Emami Limited; RS Goenka, Co-founder & Non-Executive Chairman, Emami Limited; Sanket Ray, President, India & Southwest Asia, The Coca-Cola Company; Vineeta Singh & Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founders, Sugar Cosmetics.
The nomination list exemplifies the spirit of the ‘IMPACT Person of the Year’ award by pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, and making a lasting impact in the industry. The nominees’ contributions serve as an inspiration and a testament to the power of dedication, innovation and creativity.
IPOY is presented to one or more individuals who have made an impact in the advertising, media and marketing sphere and influenced the industry with their significant contribution. IPOY, the exchange4media Group’s flagship property, recognizes and celebrates the best minds who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities and outstanding contributions to the industry during their career. The person/s should have made a substantial contribution to his/her own business as well as industry bodies and the practice adopted by him/her should have had far-reaching effects in the foreseeable future.
The past winners include Sanjiv Mehta, then CEO and MD of HUL (2021), Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD of ITC Ltd (2020), Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s (2019); Rajan Anandan, then MD, Google India (2018); Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved (2017); Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm (2016), Arnab Goswami, former President & Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and ET Now (2015), Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (2014); Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group (2013); Ambika Soni, then Minister for Information & Broadcasting (2012), amongst others.
Brand Aid wins creative mandate of Colors Gujarati
The operations will be handled by Brand Aid’s Ahmedabad office
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Colors Gujarati has awarded its creative mandate to Brand Aid. The operations will be handled by Brand Aid’s Ahmedabad office.
Colors Gujarati has been steadily gaining popularity, captivating both rural and urban audiences with its engaging content. Hiten Shah, Director of Brand Aid Pvt. Ltd., shared his excitement about working with Colors Gujarati, saying, “Being affiliated with Colors Gujarati is an esteemed opportunity. Engaging in projects that endorse entertainment, art, and creativity would be a truly exhilarating experience for the entire team.”
This partnership between Colors Gujarati and Brand Aid is poised to bring forth innovative and compelling creative solutions, further enhancing Colors Gujarati's position as a leading entertainment channel.
Brand Aid is a creative agency based in Ahmedabad, specialising in comprehensive branding and communication services. With a 25-year legacy, it has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and strategic creative solutions across diverse industries.
Rupa and Company’s Digital Marketing Head Riki Chakraborty no more
Chakraborty passed away in a car crash in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 5:03 PM | 1 min read
Riki Chakraborty, Head of Digital Marketing at Rupa and Company Ltd, has died in a car crash in Kolkata. Sources close to the development confirmed the tragic news to e4m. He was 36.
Chakraborty was associated with Rupa and Company ltd for close to eight years. Prior to that, he worked with Google India as Central Media Manager.
He had also served stints at Accenture and HT Media Ltd in the past.
Dentsu Creative India wins integrated media mandate of Gulf Oil
The agency will look after the creatives, media, digital creatives and other services for the brand
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 31, 2023 3:19 PM | 1 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has allocated its integrated mandate to Dentsu Creative India, according to highly placed sources.
The agency will look after the creatives, media, digital creatives and other services for the brand.
The account has been won following a multi-agency pitch.
Gulf India has released a campaign called 'Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan' which is believed to have been created by Dentsu.
Partha Sinha, Suresh Narayanan, Suparna Mitra in Effies Global Grand Jury
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
Effie Global Best of the Best stands as the world’s most definitive effectiveness awards program. A beacon for the industry, drawing on the very best ideas work from around the world.
Three industry stalwarts from India known for their extensive body of work will be part of the Grand Jury to determine the winners. Bringing their experience and insights to the jury discussions will be
Mr. Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group
Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD, Nestle India and
Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches & Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd.
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners. The Global Grand Effie winners will then move on to compete for the Iridium Effie, the single most effective marketing effort worldwide. The grand jury will take place in September, 2023 in Singapore.
The Global Best of the Best is everything its name suggests. A platform built on all the learnings, insights, data and experience gained from the industry and the entrants. It will select from only the work that has achieved Gold or Grand Effie winning status.
Five other industry stalwarts from India have been selected to be part of the Round One judging
Ms. Neha Ahuja, Director, Head of Marketing, Spotify India;
Mr. Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists;
Ms. Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Beam Suntory India;
Mr. Sujit Ganguli, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Bank; and
Mr. Neil George, General Manager & Managing Director, Abbott Nutrition India.
The round one judging will be done online.
UrbanClap Technologies reports 37% rise in revenue at Rs 532 cr in FY23
As per the report, the company’s net worth stood at Rs 166,086 lakh in financial year 2022-23
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 5:53 PM | 1 min read
Home services marketplace Urban Clap Technologies India Private Limited, now known as Urban Company, has reported a revenue of Rs 532 crore for the financial year 2022-23. According to a report released by Tofler, the company reported a 37% jump in revenues since the last financial year.
The Tofler report further revealed that the company reported a net loss of Rs 161 crore during the same fiscal, a 60% decrease from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 693 crore.
As per the report, the company’s net worth stood at Rs 166,086.18 lacs in financial year 2022-23.
The revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,484 lacs in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs 29,767 lacs last year and Rs 23,928 lacs the year before in 2020-2021.
Urban Clap was rebranded as Urban Company in January 2020. The company operates an online platform that helps customers to find and hire service professionals for their personal activities/needs. Launched in November 2014, Urban Company now operates in 16 cities and 5 international markets.
