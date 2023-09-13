e4m-Zee News Business Leaders Meet to be held on September 15 in Kanpur

The much-awaited list of nominees for the IMPACT Person of the Year (IPOY) award for 2022 is finally out! Like every year, this year too, we have a stellar list of nominees for IPOY. The marketing and advertising world is keen to know who will be the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2022. The game-changers who made it to the nominees for the 18th edition this year include Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt; Darpan Sanghvi Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Company; Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder & CIO, Mamaearth and Varun Alagh Co-founder & CEO, Mamaearth; Harsh Jain, Co-founder and Culture Enforcement Officer, Dream 11; Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico; Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India Ltd; N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

The other great minds who have made to the nomination list of the prestigious award are Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart; RS Agarwal, Co-founder & Chairman Emeritus, Emami Limited; RS Goenka, Co-founder & Non-Executive Chairman, Emami Limited; Sanket Ray, President, India & Southwest Asia, The Coca-Cola Company; Vineeta Singh & Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founders, Sugar Cosmetics.

Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Founder exchange4media, commented, "Impact Person of the year over the last 18 years has become synonymous with excellence and impact at scale and someone who makes a huge impact on the digital , media, advertising and marketing ecosystem through building their own businesses and also being a game changer for their companies and the industry."

"This year's nominees have taken the scale and impact of excellence to a new level," he added.

The nomination list exemplifies the spirit of the ‘IMPACT Person of the Year’ award by pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, and making a lasting impact in the industry. The nominees’ contributions serve as an inspiration and a testament to the power of dedication, innovation and creativity.

IPOY is presented to one or more individuals who have made an impact in the advertising, media and marketing sphere and influenced the industry with their significant contribution. IPOY, the exchange4media Group’s flagship property, recognizes and celebrates the best minds who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities and outstanding contributions to the industry during their career. The person/s should have made a substantial contribution to his/her own business as well as industry bodies and the practice adopted by him/her should have had far-reaching effects in the foreseeable future.

The past winners include Sanjiv Mehta, then CEO and MD of HUL (2021), Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD of ITC Ltd (2020), Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s (2019); Rajan Anandan, then MD, Google India (2018); Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved (2017); Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm (2016), Arnab Goswami, former President & Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and ET Now (2015), Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (2014); Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group (2013); Ambika Soni, then Minister for Information & Broadcasting (2012), amongst others.