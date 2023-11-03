e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet: Experts talk growth & future of Bharat-first brands

The exchange4media Group in association with Zee Media hosted the second leg of e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on September 22. Driving the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands', industry leaders and experts gathered under one roof to explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Bharat first brands. Building ‘Bharat First’ brands is an endeavour that revolves around creating products and services tailored to meet the needs of India's diverse population. By prioritizing Bharat, companies have the potential to tap into a massive consumer base and drive growth.



The roundtable saw impactful and thought-provoking discussions by seasoned experts on key topics of brand building like the current scenario of the market, customer segmentation outside India's metros, integrating localization into the vertical stack, role & impact of TV in regional markets for retail brands and more. The event was graced by business leaders of Indore. The ‘Bharat-First Brands' aim to resonate with the culture and values that define Bharat as a nation. This approach fosters economic growth and promotes inclusivity and empowerment across the country.



The panellists shed light on India's evolving business landscape and discussed how brands can leverage technology and other mediums in urban as well as in rural markets. The experts at the roundtable thought that to succeed in Bharat, brands have to understand local consumption habits, be culturally sensitive and should focus on affordability and accessibility to reach remote areas of the country. The business heads echoed the same sentiments that marketers must understand the cultural and demographic differences in various regions to effectively connect with their target audience.



The panellists for the e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet in Indore included Rajkumar Sabu, Sachamoti Sabudana; Rahul Maheshwari, Sachamoti Sabudana; Tushar Sharma, Guruji Products Pvt. Ltd.; Dhruv Singhal, Agarwal Papad 420; Jay Kothari, Panjon Ltd.; Sunit Pathak, Creative Media; Pramod Pharkya, Vigilance Publicity; Pranav Bankda, Novita Healthcare and Dr Ajay Hardia, Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre and National Institute of Electro Homoeopathy.

