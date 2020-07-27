First e4m Content Upfront to bring insights from markets to brands & agencies

exchange4media has launched Content Upfront with its Festival Edition to be held on August 12-14

exchange4media has announced the launch of India’s first ‘upfront’ for media and technology companies to unveil their upcoming content and other offerings to media agencies and the marketing teams at various organizations.

To be held as a series of virtual meetings on August 12-14, 2020 the first edition of the upfront has been built around the content, schedules and activities aimed at the festival season from August 2020 to January 2021, the time of year when consumer spending in all parts of the country peaks.

Announcing the initiative, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairperson & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media, said, “The objective is to galvanise ad spends in these uncertain times by empowering media agencies with new ideas for the brands they service and by providing brand teams the added inputs for planning their marketing activities in the coming months.”

Brand and agency leaders are seeing it as an opportunity to get an overview of the dynamic marketplace and to spot new content formats, technologies, and measurement strategies in the new normal.

Participating media companies and digital platforms are likely to present insights into the markets they cater to and share data-driven information about their audience, previews of their offerings for the coming months and solutions for challenges being faced the marketers.

exchange4media has developed a process to make the virtual meetings run efficiently and securely.