Dukaan.com appoints Mani Karthik as VP - Marketing

Dukaan.com has appointed former Rankz Chief Marketing Officer Mani Karthik as VP - Marketing. Karthik is also the founder of BackToIndia, an online community that's on a mission to help NRIs return back to India.



"Quick update. Will be taking over as VP of Marketing with Dukaan. So kicked about two things. First, working with an amazing team that's weaving magic and second, helping scale a product that I believe can help India grow with more businesses, more entrepreneurs get online (perhaps even for the first time), from her remotest parts," Karthik posted on his LinkedIn account.





Dukaan is an app that allows offline stores to sell their products and services online through WhatsApp. It caters to businesses like grocery shops, Restaurants, Fruits and vegetable stores, Electronics shops, clothes, jewellery, and furniture stores.

In October 2020, Dukaan had raised $6 million as a part of its seed funding round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed India Partners. The funding round also saw participation from 13 marquee angel investors including Haresh Chawla, founding CEO, Network18, Viacom18; Ryan Hoover, Founder, Product Hunt; Jitendra Gupta, founder, Jupiter; Shashank Kumar, founder, Razorpay; Kunal Shah, founder, Cred, amongst others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)