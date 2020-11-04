'Disrespectful, fascist & anarchist': NBF reacts to Arnab Goswami's arrest

The organisation has requested the Government of India and State Government of Maharashtra to follow the due process of law and ensure fair treatment to Goswami

The News Broadcasters Federation is shocked of the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Republic TV; by resurrecting a 2-year old closed case, and condemns the manner in which he was taken into custody in the early hours, on Monday, from his residence by the Mumbai Police.

NBF calls upon the Government of India and State Government of Maharashtra to follow the due process of law and ensure fair treatment to Mr. Goswami, an Editor-in-Chief of the news channel.

As the largest organisation of news TV broadcasters, NBF also calls upon the entire media and news fraternity to come together and stand for the freedom of the press, the fourth pillar of democracy.

"The early morning arrest or Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai police is shocking and is a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. This is sheer disrespectful, fascist and anarchist action against the Freedom of Expression and the press in the history of country. We draw the urgent attention of Government of India to draw specific process to safeguard journalists who are being victimized for performing their professional duty." - R. Jai Krishna, Secretary-General, News Broadcasters Federation.

“For protection of journalists and news media organisations, the Central Government should put in place a neutral agency as a deterrent against abuse of power by any agency to stifle the freedom of press,” - Jagi M. Panda, Managing Director of OTV (Odisha) and Vice President of NBF

“I condemn very strongly the arrest of Arnab Goswami. It is like breaking down the fourth pillar of democracy. I request the central government to intervene into this matter and put pressure on the state government. If required the emergency should be declared in the State of Maharashtra. As this happened during emergency rule and similar is happening today. This attack is not at all acceptable and I request all the news media to come together because it can happen to any one of us.” - Mr Sanjive Narain, Founder, Prag News (Assam), and Vice President, NBF.



"The sudden arrest of Arnab Goswami is condemnable. The entire media fraternity should come together to stand against such actions against Freedom of the Press."- Mr. Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, ITV Network and Vice President, NBF.

“I’m aghast and at loss of words to hear that a celebrated and respected journalist Arnab Goswami of a leading news network like Republic TV is being yanked from his place at 7am in the morning is absolutely loathsome and outrageous, this is not right at all,” - Mr. Shankar. B, CEO, Fourth Dimension Media, and Vice President- NBF

“We strongly condemn the illegal detention and arrest of Mr. Arnab Goswami for a case closed by the court much earlier. This action of the Mumbai Police is blatant misuse of power. The media community should stand united against this kind of attack against the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed in the Indian Constitution" -Mr. R Sreekandan Nair, Chief Editor, 24 News Channel (Kerala)

“We condemn the arrest of Arnab Goswami, vindictive behaviour is unacceptable and freedom of the press must be protected.” - Mr. Mahinder Bathla, Managing Director and Chairman of MH1 News