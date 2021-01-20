Cuemath COO Govind Rajan passes away

In a career spanning over two decades, Rajan worked with several companies, including Freecharge and Airtel

Govind Rajan, former CEO of Freecharge and Airtel Payments Bank, and COO of ed-tech start-up Cuemath, passed away on January 18. He was 46.

In a career spanning over two decades, Rajan worked in several industries, including consumer internet, financial services, telecom and consumer goods.

He served as the CEO of Snapdeal-owned Freecharge for nearly a year between May 2016 and April 2017. He had joined Jasper Infotech, the parent of Snapdeal, as its chief strategy officer in 2015.

Rajan started off his career from Hindustan Unilever, where he worked for 15 years across various roles. He also worked with Bharti Airtel, where he was the CMO and concurrently held the position of CEO of Airtel Payments Bank.

Several industry colleagues took to twitter to mourn his loss.

Parthasarthi Govindrajan, my friend, passed away yesterday. A man of deep intellect, vast erudition ,enormous capacity for hard work and a high character.



Govind - we had so much to discuss. I can’t believe this.



May you find eternal bliss and peace. ?????? pic.twitter.com/d6s4lOLilD — Shubhranshu Singh (@ShubSinghKing) January 19, 2021

Mourning the loss of my friend, Govind Rajan.



He was an incredible colleague - brilliant, hardworking & committed. If there was one person who I would have happily worked under, it would have been Govind.



His sudden passing comes as a shock. My prayers are with his family ?? pic.twitter.com/MVGO46G7a3 — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) January 18, 2021

