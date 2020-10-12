ComediHa! signs distribution deal with Productions Casablanca

Comedy content provider ComediHa! and production company Productions Casablanca have agreed on a multi-series distribution deal.

The deal announced today gives ComediHa! worldwide distribution rights to five of Productions Casablanca’s flourishing series, The Phoenix (6 x 60’) a brand new scripted dramedy, Anyway (30 x 30’) a comedy where motherly sarcasm cuts straight to the heart, Writer’s Block (22 x 60’) a masterful scripted dark comedy following two screenwriters at the end of their rope, The Invincibles (35 x 60’) a scripted series which has been adapted in France in the past and The Elevator (35 x 5’) a scripted web comedy.

The Phoenix addresses the universal themes of grief, friendship, parenthood and personal growth. Two best friends decide to go on a road trip to dispose of one’s late husband’s ashes. Sometimes deeply touching but never too far from a good laugh.

Anyway features the loving, stormy and genuinely funny relationship between a mother and her two adult children – an all too recognizable familial dynamic.

Writer’s Block follows two screenwriters as they decide to get authentic criminal experience to spice up their writing. Fiction abruptly clashes with reality in a twisted sense of humor. A multi-award winner series of 11 Gémeaux Awards from the Canadian Academy of Cinema and Television.

Sold as a format, The Invincibles follows four friends who throw caution and maturity to the wind and decide to take a break from everyday life before it’s too late.

The Elevator is therapy for a man trying to get to the top floor of an enormous skyscraper in the company of some of humanity’s most annoying specimens. The problem is that each of his attempts ends in failure because all these people seem to have agreed to push him over the edge.

Commenting on the distribution deal Viviane Rheault, Distribution Director Sales & Acquisitions at ComediHa! said, “Productions Casablanca’s remarkable creative vision has produced some amazing series which will resonate with audiences around the world. We are thrilled to be representing these top quality series at MIPCOM Online+ and excited to add them to the ComediHa!’s catalogue which includes among others, the non-verbal sketch series LOL:) ComediHa!, a recent Gémeaux Award winner for Best Series Abroad, the documentary series Vintage Curves of Cuba and Hammer Ed – Screwy Plans, a comedy/parody series”.

LOL:) ComediHa! (140 x 30’) is a unique comedy series made of non-verbal sketches. For ten consecutive seasons, it has made people laugh worldwide, and airing in 148 countries to date.

Vintage Curves of Cuba (10 x 30’) is a documentary series that follows two automobile fanatic hosts through Cuba’s sun and culture on a historic car journey. The adventures they dive into and the personalities they meet are as flashy as the cars they seek.

Hammer Ed – Screwy Plans (10 x 30’) is a comedy/parody series showcasing a parody of classic renovation shows and tutorials. Hammer Ed offers hilarious off-beat DIY advice served up by an eccentric personality. Weekly celebrity guests are interviewed, while their homes are at the mercy of Hammer Ed and his renovation crew as they aim to push their satire and transformations to the next level.