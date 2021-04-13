ColorTokens appoints Co-Founder Rajesh Khazanchi as CEO

Nitin Mehta, who is a co-founder, and previously CEO, will remain with the company as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

ColorTokens Inc., a Zero Trust cybersecurity platform company, today announced Co-Founder Rajesh Khazanchi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Nitin Mehta, who is a co-founder and previously CEO, will remain with the company as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Rajesh is an experienced leader with a strong track record of developing and delivering innovative products. Since founding ColorTokens, Rajesh has driven innovation in its products, global sales, and go-to-market functions. Prior to ColorTokens, Rajesh held multiple leadership roles with leading enterprise companies such as VMware, HP Software, BMC Software, and Oracle Corporation. He holds six patents in cybersecurity, application management, and cloud innovations.

“Rajesh and I co-founded ColorTokens several years ago, and it has been a pleasure to watch him grow into a great leader,” Mehta said. “Within the company, Rajesh continues to be the role model of inspirational leadership. His drive, focus, and vision will help create a formidable industry leader in this large and high-growth cybersecurity market.”

“My vision in founding ColorTokens was to build a leading cybersecurity company with an unparalleled approach to securing our customers in their digital transformation,” Rajesh said. “We have built a world-class, cloud-based easy to deploy Zero-Trust platform that is being validated by industry awards, growing customer adoption and increasing recognition from leading analyst firms. Our unique approach to helping customers operationalize Zero-Trust and our culture of continuous innovation will set us apart, as more customers experience our platform.”

