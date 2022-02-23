CoinSwitch appoints Havas Media Group India as Media AOR

The mandate includes both offline and online duties of CoinSwitch, and will be handled out of the Bangalore office

Havas Media Group India has won the integrated media mandate of India's largest crypto investing app, CoinSwitch. This is the first major win for Havas Media Group India in the Southern market this year.

The mandate includes both offline and online duties of CoinSwitch and will be handled out of the Bangalore office, led by Saurabh Jain, Managing Partner – South, Havas Media.

Sharan Nair, Chief Business Officer, CoinSwitch said, “Crypto assets are a gateway to the future decentralized world, aka Web3.0. Today's digital-savvy Indians are willing to experiment with this emerging asset class. At CoinSwitch, as part of our mission to 'make money equal for all', we are committed to improving user awareness and helping them make informed investment decisions using various mediums. We are delighted to partner with Havas Media. Their strategic, audience-centric, meaningful media approach will strengthen the effectiveness of our investor education initiatives, as we evolve into a wealth-tech destination of choice for Indians.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “We have some of India’s leading unicorns in our client roster ranging from food/grocery delivery, mobility/EV to online marketplace and hospitality. We are proud to add a leading wealth tech unicorn, CoinSwitch, that is helping users on their investment journey with crypto. We look forward to partnering the brand in their next phase of growth and building awareness, and reaching the right audiences using Havas’s proprietary tools, Meaningful Brands & Media Experience (Mx).”

