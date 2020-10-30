Rob Bradley, Cathy Ibal to lead ‘Audience First’ strategy for CNN International Commercial

Bradley and Ibal will be focused on creating and delivering solutions for clients that have the most impact with defined audiences on a global scale and enhancing audiences’ advertising experience

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has appointed two joint-heads of CNN’s international advertising sales business to give brands and advertisers from wherever they are in the world greater access to global solutions from CNN Worldwide and the broader WarnerMedia portfolio.

In these new positions, Rob Bradley and Cathy Ibal lead CNNIC’s ‘Audience First’ strategy, which supercharges putting audiences at the heart of every campaign rather than focus on platform or geography. In roles that combine oversight of ad sales, client development, digital and data capabilities, branded content, trade marketing and events, Bradley and Ibal will be focused on creating and delivering solutions for clients that have the most impact with defined audiences on a global scale and enhancing audiences’ advertising experience across all CNN platforms.

Rob Bradley leads advertising sales across Asia Pacific, including Australia, and Latin America and takes responsibility for CNNIC’s international digital and data development. Corinna Keller, Vice President for Advertising Sales, Latin America, and Tini Sevak, Vice President, Audiences & Data, both move to reporting into him. Bradley will be relocating to Asia in 2021 and continue with his global role while remaining close to key clients and markets.

Cathy Ibal leads advertising sales for all EMEA and takes responsibility for CNNIC’s international client development. James Hunt, Senior Vice President, Global Client Solutions, reports into Cathy Ibal and continues to oversee all client servicing functions within CNNIC, including its award-winning Create brand studio.

Both Rob Bradley and Cathy Ibal continue to report into Rani Raad, President, CNN Worldwide Commercial.

“We are optimising how we partner with brands to have maximum impact with audiences at a time of accelerated change in both consumer behaviour and the way advertisers are connecting with customers,” said Rani Raad. “Cathy and Rob have an excellent track record in working collaboratively with clients and across CNN to develop and execute sophisticated campaigns that no other media can match. With this structure and strategy in place, we will connect brands with audiences like never before and continue to drive great audience experience with our commercial content and advertising.”

Cathy Ibal has been at CNN since 2001, originally working in research and then in sales since 2006 where she manages some of CNNIC’s largest partnerships. Rob Bradley joined CNN in 2015. Since then he has led CNNIC’s digital revenue, strategy and operations as well as advertising sales for the UK, Nordics and US.