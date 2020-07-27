Kirloskar & CNNIC strengthen partnership with digital initiatives on 'green issues'

Kirloskar and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) are strengthening their long-standing partnership for the 12th consecutive year through the sponsorship of two ‘Going Green’ shows and a range of digital initiatives focused on green issues.

The sponsorship and advertising campaign aligns Kirloskar with topical and compelling content about the environment on CNN International TV, digital and social platforms. The ‘Going Green’ shows sponsored by Kirloskar will air on CNN International in July and December focusing on environmental game-changers who have been working on green solutions to better the world, applying innovation to solve some of the biggest environmental challenges. The shows will reveal moments from eco-inventors who have created technology beneficial for sustainability.

Elaborating on the renewal of the partnership, Sunita Rajan, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales, Asia Pacific, CNN International Commercial, said “We are delighted and honored to continue this journey with Kirloskar for the 12th year to celebrate the forward-thinking developments and green heroes that are making a tremendous difference to the world of sustainability. Our high-production storytelling and industry-leading data insight and analytics will enable us to create captivating content which encourages and inspires our global viewers for a better tomorrow. This topic is of huge importance to CNN, to Kirloskar and to our audiences around the world.’’

“We at Kirloskar have always believed in manufacturing products that foster a green living, for over a century now. Our focus has always been on creating engineering solutions for better sustainability prospects to protect the environment for the coming decades & beyond. Our partnership with CNN further strengthens our commitment to mother nature with compelling stories that safeguard environmental transformation across communities,’’ said Madhav Chandrachud, President, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited.