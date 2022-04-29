CII launches CII Corporate Cricket League C3L

First edition to be played at Jamia Hamdard Cricket Ground, New Delhi, from April 29 to May 1, 2022

CII has announced the launch of the 1st edition of the CII Corporate Cricket League, C3L in association with MyySports.

C3L will be played at the Jamia Hamdard Cricket Ground, New Delhi from 29 April - 1 May 2022. The League will be played in an exciting, mix of T10 and T20 formats, between six corporate teams in nine matches, and will be scored, and live streamed on CII You Tube Channel and the MyySports app. The first league features teams from India’s leading corporates like DLF, Hero MotoCorp, JK Cement, Metalman, Unity Group and Goodluck India. The league has also garnered support from Industry players like, the DLF Group, Escorts Ltd., BYLD, Jenika Ventures, and Lotus Herbal.

CII aims to serve as an enabler for evangelizing sports in the country, by defining the agenda to catalyse forces of both policy-making and private enterprise – in bringing the vision of a sporting nation alive.

Madhav Singhania, Chairman, CII Delhi State and Deputy MD & CEO JK Cement Limited said: “Sports is a platform that brings together people to align and work towards a common goal as a Team. C3L endeavours to provide a sporting platform to industries to not only build competitiveness, but also enhance the scale of cooperation between the employees, encourage healthy competition and build a strong relationship among the team members and cross industry members.”

Saurav Banerjee, MD and Founder of MyySports said, “We are excited to partner with CII. MyySports is on a mission to democratize sports by offering creator tools to the sporting community. These creator tools will help broadening and deepening of the market by creating opportunities for all stakeholders of Sports.”

MyySports is a sports-tech start-up working to democratize sports in India and empowering the youth. MyySports will identify and nurture talent, invest in grassroots sports using its content, gaming & technology capabilities.

