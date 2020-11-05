Chimp&z Inc bags digital mandate for Portronics

Portronics, a pioneer in portable and innovative gadgets, has awarded its social media mandate to Chimp&z Inc.

As per the mandate, the agency will offer integrated digital services including handling the brand’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube, crafting digital campaigns, strategizing influencer marketing, formulating content and creative solutions to drive organic traffic growth.



Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal, Co-founders, Chimp&z Inc said: “We are excited to have Portronics on board. Chimp&z Inc is determined to realize the brand's vision of expanding its reach in the youth and remodeling a new line of communication for the brand in the digital space. Portronics has been a trusted name in the market for years now, and we plan to amplify the same by enhancing the brand’s recall value while making a conversation with its target audience.”



Speaking about the way forward with the new partnership, Jasmeet Singh, Co-founder, Portronics, said, “Being a prominent Electronics Consumer brand, we strive for the best visualization of our products and their usability. Chimp&z Inc’s vision aligns with ours and we hope to be able to broaden our horizon and create a customized consumer experience. Through our alliance with Chimp&z Inc, we aim to grow our brand’s digital presence and make our products more accessible to the Indian marketplace.”