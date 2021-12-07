Brightcom Group acquires digital consulting firm MediaMint

The group announced the signing of a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Vuchi Media Private Limited, operating under the brand name of MediaMint

Brightcom Group Ltd, the famous name in the Ad-Tech industry, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired MediaMint. The group announced the signing of a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Vuchi Media Private Limited, operating under the brand name of MediaMint.

MediaMint is an end-to-end digital consulting and digital operations provider specializing in Ad Operations, Campaign Management, Creative Services, Data Analytics, Platform Support, Dev Ops, and more. MediaMint's Revenue for the FY22 March ending is expected to be Rs 187 crores.

The company employs over 1,300 employees, servicing reputed international clients such as Pinterest, New York Times, Netflix, Cox Automotive and Expedia among others.

Founded in 2010, MediaMint supports display, video, and mobile advertising services for ad agencies, publishers, and platforms. The Company works closely with creative agencies, publishers, media buying firms and analytics platforms to deliver results for top brands.

MediaMint has offices in India, Poland and the US. It is renowned throughout the industry for its data and metrics-driven approach, enabling it to provide the flexibility, scalability, and efficiency needed to meet and exceed the performance demands of business leaders. MediaMint's unwavering focus on continuous improvement helps deliver EPIC results.

The Company works on both retainer and services models and has a strong customer outreach strategy to grow the business significantly over the last few years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)