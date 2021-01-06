BCCI valued at Rs 14,489 crore
Of its Rs 4,017.11 crore income, the board reportedly made more than half (Rs 2,407.4 crore) through the 2018 Indian Premier League
The Board of Control for Cricket in India is now reportedly worth Rs 14,489 crore at the end of FY18-19, as per their latest balance sheet accessed by a news agency.
Of its Rs 4,017.11 crore income, the board reportedly made more than half (Rs 2,407.4 crore) through the 2018 Indian Premier League. The accounts of 2019-20 are still not ready.
