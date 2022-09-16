MV Shreyams Kumar to be Vice President and Anuradha Prasad Shukla will take over as treasurer

Avinash Pandey, the CEO of ABP Network, has taken over the reins of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) after Rajat Sharma stepped down from the role.

MV Shreyams Kumar will take over as Vice President and Anuradha Prasad Shukla will be the new treasurer of the broadcasters association.

Sharma has decided to relinquish the Presidentship of NBDA ostensibly to revive his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

After leading news broadcasters’ largest body for the last six years, in a voluntary decision, Sharma is likely to convey to the Board to elect a new President as he wants to focus his energies on creating new shows.

During his stints with NBDA as president, he truly led the broadcast industry and took efforts to make the fraternity more accepting of contemporaries and strive for healthy competition.

Formerly known as the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), India’s largest body of news broadcasters, changed its name to News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) on August 13, 2021. NBDA is the largest organization of news broadcasters, consisting of almost all major news networks in the country. NBDA believes in editorial standards ensuring objectivity, neutrality, fairness, and accuracy in reporting.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)