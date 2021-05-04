Asianet News Media and Entertainment names Nachiket Pantvaidya as Managing Director

Prior to this, Pantvaidya was the Group Chief Operating Officer of Balaji Telefilms and CEO of ALTBalaji

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 4, 2021 12:31 PM
nachiket pantvaidya

Asianet News Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (AMEL) has announced that Nachiket Pantvaidya has joined as the Managing Director. AMEL has multiple digital brands in its portfolio including asianetnews.com, indigomusic.com etc and serves consumers in multiple languages 

Nachiket was the Group Chief Operating Officer of Balaji Telefilms and CEO of ALTBalaji. He joined ALTBalaji in December 2015 and drove up ALTBalaji to be amongst the leading players in the country. Under Nachiket's leadership, the company grew to get recognized as one of India's Top 100 most-admired brands of 2020 by White Page International. 

Nachiket oversaw the P&L department of the company and also its Content, Marketing, Distribution and Revenues. 

Nachiket has been a part of some of the most renowned companies in the entertainment industry and has held prime leadership positions at Sony Entertainment Television, Star Plus, Star Pravahand Fox Television Studios. His career includes working with industry leaders like Disney and BBC as well. 

Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of AMEL said, "I am delighted to welcome a leader likeNachiket to the AMEL family. With his background and significant achievements to boot, he adds significantly to the capability of this wonderful team that is poised to take a leadership position in all its areas of functioning." 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Altbalaji Nachiket Pantvaidya Asianet News Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (AMEL) Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Star - IPL

Star India supports BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021
41 minutes ago

grapes

Streax Professional assigns Digital AOR mandate to Grapes Digital
4 hours ago

Wondrlab

Wondrlab ropes in Jateen Kore as Digital Head
6 hours ago