Asianet News Media and Entertainment names Nachiket Pantvaidya as Managing Director

Asianet News Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (AMEL) has announced that Nachiket Pantvaidya has joined as the Managing Director. AMEL has multiple digital brands in its portfolio including asianetnews.com, indigomusic.com etc and serves consumers in multiple languages

Nachiket was the Group Chief Operating Officer of Balaji Telefilms and CEO of ALTBalaji. He joined ALTBalaji in December 2015 and drove up ALTBalaji to be amongst the leading players in the country. Under Nachiket's leadership, the company grew to get recognized as one of India's Top 100 most-admired brands of 2020 by White Page International.

Nachiket oversaw the P&L department of the company and also its Content, Marketing, Distribution and Revenues.

Nachiket has been a part of some of the most renowned companies in the entertainment industry and has held prime leadership positions at Sony Entertainment Television, Star Plus, Star Pravahand Fox Television Studios. His career includes working with industry leaders like Disney and BBC as well.

Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of AMEL said, "I am delighted to welcome a leader likeNachiket to the AMEL family. With his background and significant achievements to boot, he adds significantly to the capability of this wonderful team that is poised to take a leadership position in all its areas of functioning."

