Apurva Chamaria appointed as SVP & Chief of Staff at Tech Mahindra

Prior to this, Chamaria was associated with organisations like RateGain and HCL Technologies

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 7, 2020 12:03 PM
Apurva Chamaria

Apurva Chamaria has been appointed as SVP and Chief of Staff to the CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra.

Prior to this, he was Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at RateGain, a SaaS Solutions provider for the tourism and travel industry, from March 2018 to October 2020.

Chamaria was earlier associated with HCL Technologies for over 12 years in various senior roles.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Apurva chamaria Hcl technologies Tech mahindra Rategain
Show comments
You May Also Like
rajat uppal

Rajat Uppal moves on from RED FM as National Marketing Head
19 hours ago

vmart

V-Mart appoints retail veteran Vineet Jain as Chief Operating Officer
1 day ago

RIL

Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 9,555 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures
1 day ago