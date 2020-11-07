Apurva Chamaria appointed as SVP & Chief of Staff at Tech Mahindra

Prior to this, Chamaria was associated with organisations like RateGain and HCL Technologies

Apurva Chamaria has been appointed as SVP and Chief of Staff to the CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra.

Prior to this, he was Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at RateGain, a SaaS Solutions provider for the tourism and travel industry, from March 2018 to October 2020.

Chamaria was earlier associated with HCL Technologies for over 12 years in various senior roles.