AnyMind Group goes public with debut on Tokyo Stock Exchange
The group has issued 885,300 shares with an additional overallotment option and associated offering 403,400 shares, and a secondary public offering of 1,804,200 shares, at a price of ¥1,000 per share
AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement company, has today announced the successful completion of its initial public offering and listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker number [5027].
AnyMind Group newly issued 885,300 shares with an additional overallotment option and associated offering 403,400 shares, and a secondary public offering of 1,804,200 shares, at a price to the public of ¥1,000 per share.
Proceeds from the IPO will be invested in talent growth, platform development and business expansion. In less than seven years since the Singapore-born company started operations, AnyMind Group has expanded to 19 offices in 13 markets across Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East, and has grown its headcount to over 1,300 employees.
Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: “Over the years, we have consistently shown strong execution capabilities and a sustainable approach to growth as we expanded our geographical and market presence, and depth and breadth of products. We are looking to deliver long-term sustainable growth centered around our renewed focus to make it exciting for everyone to do business. We are just getting started on our journey.”
Although AnyMind Group today provides proprietary technology and business support that encompasses end-to-end commerce enablement, the company has had a storied history since its founding less than seven years ago.
AnyMind Group started operations as AdAsia Holdings by Kosuke Sogo and Otohiko Kozutsumi in Singapore in April 2016 and quickly expanded across Asia. In 2019, the company moved its headquarters to Tokyo, Japan. Prior to its public listing, AnyMind Group received US$91,700,000 in capital funding from investors that include (but are not limited to) JAFCO Asia, LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Nomura SPARX, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, and more.
The company started with a focus on the marketing technology industry and provided advertising technology-related products. The company then launched an influencer marketing platform and a publisher monetization platform before rebranding to AnyMind Group in January 2018, in a signal of intention to develop offerings outside of marketing technology. In 2019, the company moved into the content creator and social media influencer monetization space, and since 2020, the company has launched platforms for manufacturing management, e-commerce management, logistics management and conversational commerce.
Today, the company’s customers include brands and businesses, web and mobile app publishers, and content creators and social media influencers, and provides these customers with offerings across two areas which it terms “Brand Commerce” and “Partner Growth.”
Within Brand Commerce, the company provides brands and businesses with platforms for e-commerce management (AnyX), manufacturing management (AnyFactory), e-commerce enablement (AnyShop), logistics management (AnyLogi), and conversational commerce (AnyChat), along with marketing platforms for influencer marketing (AnyTag) and digital marketing (AnyDigital).
In Partner Growth, web and mobile app publishers and social media influencers can tap on platforms for analytics, monetization and a host of other features, through AnyManager (for publishers) and AnyCreator (for influencers). Customers in Partner Growth can also tap on AnyMind Group’s platforms in Brand Commerce.
The company has also made seven mergers and acquisitions to date, including publisher trading desks FourM (based out of Japan and acquired in 2017) and Acqua Media (based out of Hong Kong and acquired in 2018), influencer networks Moindy (based out of Thailand and acquired in 2019) and GROVE (based out of Japan and acquired in 2019), mobile advertising company POKKT Mobile Ads (based out of India and acquired in 2020), direct-to-consumer fitness apparel brand LÝFT (based out of Japan and acquired in 2020), and cross-border marketing firm ENGAWA (based out of Japan and acquired in 2021).
With a renewed purpose to “make it exciting for everyone to do business,” AnyMind Group looks to help its customers better manage the growing complexity of online commerce, accelerating a world where business is done through a single platform, is borderless and open, and data can be utilized and maximized freely across business functions, enabling higher levels of growth. The company terms this next-generation commerce.
Resilient business model with continued traction
Over the years, the company has continuously innovated and expanded its value to customers, growing from the marketing space to now providing end-to-end offerings for digital commerce. The company serves a growing pool of customers that include 1,000+ brands and businesses, 1,300+ web and mobile app publishers, and 1,300+ content creators and social media influencers.
Despite macroeconomic headwinds, pandemic-induced impacts and weakened local currencies against the U.S. dollar in recent years, the company has continued to stay resilient, resulting in:
A 54% compound annual growth rate from 2017-2022
A track record of revenue growth. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw revenue of ¥24,790 million, up from ¥19,252 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥32,744 million in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 *There was revenue recognition adjustment incurred in FY2022 for some creator customers in Partner Growth from recording of gross sales as revenue to recording of net sales as revenue
Continued growth in gross profits. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw gross profit of ¥9,291 million, up from ¥6,272 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥12,090 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
Achievement of operating profit whilst balancing growth. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw an operating profit of ¥30 million, an improvement from an operating loss of ¥213 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥309 million operating profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
Positive adjusted EBITDA of ¥1,005 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, an improvement from ¥554 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
Note : This is a press release to announce the completion of listing of our shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or any other similar activities in or outside Japan. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offering of the securities will take place in the United States.
Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale joins enba jury panel
He is a four-time chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 8:39 AM | 1 min read
Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. Shewale belongs to Shiv Sena party and is the Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai South Central constituency. He is a four-time chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the municipal corporation of the city of Mumbai where he held the position from 2010 to 2014.
Shewale has also headed the Market and Garden Committee and the Ward Committee and was also a member of the Law Committee. He was the Shiv Sena candidate from Trombay assembly seat in 2004 Vidhan Sabha elections but lost to Congress candidate. Shewale, along with his predecessor Ravindra Waikar, hold the record for being appointed the chairman of the BMC standing committee the most times.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008. The main objective of enba is to recognizing the best in television news and honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Paytm Ads' Amplify 2023 unlocks power of audience insights and innovation
The event saw the attendance of top leaders from BFSI, F&B, CPG, fashion, e-comm, autos and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:10 AM | 2 min read
The event saw participation from industry leaders representing top brands across BFSI, F&B, CPG, Fashion, E-commerce, Auto and more. It was an excellent opportunity for attendees to discuss how they could leverage deterministic data and unleash the power of audience insights backed by innovative ad solutions to drive their brand’s success in 2023 and beyond.
Praveen Sharma, COO of Commerce Services, Paytm, opened the event. He said, “We are delighted to host the inaugural edition of Amplify 2023 – our flagship event that brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss how best to leverage the fintech platform for driving growth. We are committed to helping businesses unlock the power of audience insights through advertising solutions that help our clients achieve their desired objectives.”
The day saw participation from CMOS of brands like Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Emami, Truecaller, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Sugar Cosmetics, Jyothy labs, HDFC Ergo to name a few, along with Agency Partners from Dentsu, Wavemaker and Interactive Avenues. They shared insights on leveraging data and innovation to make informed decisions on media investments to achieve maximum ROI while keeping user experience at the core. In addition, there were panel discussions on ‘The Role of Deterministic Data in Marketing Campaigns and How Digital Coupons Help Online Businesses to Scale? These sessions provided attendees with valuable insights on leveraging insights to drive effective campaigns across the Paytm ecosystem. The conversation also zoomed into how programmatic campaigns through demand-side platforms (DSP) can be powered using audience insights from Paytm, as the current available solutions are either not very accurate or limited by the reach of e-commerce and their walled gardens.
The Panelists included Shuchi Singhal, AVP- Marketing, Emami; Subha Sreenivasan Iyer, Vice President/Head Media & Digital Marketing, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Ketan Bharati, VP- Global Marketing Operations, Truecaller; Vinod Thadani, CEO, iProspect & CDO, Dentsu Media Group, Suchit Sikaria, CBO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Dhruv Dewan, COO & Co-Founder, Thrive Now and Saumil Parekh, VP- Marketing, PharmEasy.
Shreyas Srinivasan, CPO- Consumer Products, Paytm and CEO- Paytm Insider, delivered the keynote address. “With increasing consumer expectations towards personalisation, it has become essential for brands to understand consumer behavior better so that campaigns can be tailored accordingly. “ Aditya Swaminathan, AVP - Strategy, Partnerships & Marketing, Paytm Ads, touched upon the platforms’ capabilities and success stories, while Ashwin Srinivasan, VP - Product, Paytm Ads, talked about the up -and- coming product features.
Nabendu Bhattacharyya launches IDEACAFE.AGENCY
The company will specialise in creative, data and technology-led media solutions, covering digital media, out-of-home, activation, rural, and a whole gamut of idea-centric solutions for brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 8:22 AM | 2 min read
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, the founder of OOH agency Milestone Brandcom, officially announced the launch of his new company called IDEACAFE.AGENCY. The company aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication with its idea-centric approach.
With more than 25 years of experience in leadership positions with leading agencies like O&M,Dentsu, Emirates Neon, and Mudra, Nabendu a seasoned and respected industry professional has worked with national and multinational brands such as Airtel, L'oreal, Apple, Toyota ,Axis Bank, DBS Bank, Zee TV, Tata DOCOMO, McDonald's, Tanishq, and Viacom18 and more. Credited to have introduced some of the most disruptive and innovative inclusions in OOH over the past two decades Nabendu is also an agent for change and IDEACAFE.AGENCY is based on these very solid foundations.
IDEACAFE.AGENCY promises to be a new age independent company that redefines the "brewing" of ideas. The company will offer a range of services, including creative, data and technology led media solutions, covering digital media, out-of-home, activation, rural, and a whole gamut of idea-centric solutions for brands across the spectrum. This is a novel idea and possibly the first-ever out-of-home creative agency in the world. IDEACAFE.AGENCY’ s aspirations are much bigger than being just another out of home agency and revolve around doing OOH the right way that is idea driven and data led.
Joining Nabendu on this exciting journey are two co-founders, Hanoz Patel and Abhishek Kabra, both specialists in the space who were part of the Milestone Brandcom journey. IDEACAFE.AGENCY will assist in creating ideas that change what people do, think, and feel, making brands distinctive and helping them grow.
According to Nabendu, "I am super thrilled to announce the setting up of this new age independent company. IDEACAFE.AGENCY will concentrate on building ideas and content across all spectrums of the brand communication space. I have always believed in creating disruptive, clutter-breaking ideas and bringing them alive to make a difference in a brands growth trajectory and will continue spearheading the same ahead."
With offices already set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, IDEACAFE.AGENCY is all set to bring on board industry specialists, experts from diverse backgrounds, and new talent to create disruptive and innovative ideas. Nabendu is already in talks with industry leaders known to have been instrumental in reimagining OOH, marketers par excellence, and hiring the right talent to scale and take IDEACAFE.AGENCY to new heights.
Mindshare wins Maruti Suzuki's account worth Rs 1200 crore
After a highly competitive five-month-long pitch, the account moved from dentsu to Mindshare India
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 23, 2023 2:45 PM | 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki on Thursday appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The news was confirmed to exchange4medina by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
The account was earlier handled by dentsu India. The account size is believed to be around Rs 1200 crore. The mandate will cover tradional, outdoor and digital media.
Reposting e4m story on her on LinkedIn profile, Mindshare APAC CEO Helen McRae said, "Super proud of a world class team and honoured by the trust Maruti has placed with us. Looking forward to a truly stellar partership!"
The auto major called for the pitch in November 2022 to explore options and evaluate new strategies and technology-powered solutions media agencies can bring to the brand’s next phase of growth and journey. GroupM, OMG and dentsu, it is believed, made it to the final round.
In June 2022, Maruti Suzuki India added Lintas C:EX, a Mullen Lowe Lintas Group agency, to its creative roster. The auto major is now working with Hakuhodo India, dentsu Impact, and Lintas C:EX for developing creative solutions and advertising campaigns.
Earlier, speaking about the pitch, Srivastava said the company made this move not only to add creative freshness to the brand but also to focus on advertising other aspects of the company’s business. “We have realised that two agencies may not be sufficient to manage the current vastness of our business,” he had said.
Meanwhile, in a statement, dentsu India said, "We are proud of our six-year media relationship with Maruti Suzuki. We have enjoyed working with the team and what we have co-created together. We will continue to drive our partnership with them across Creative and Customer Experience. We thank them for their partnership and wish them success with their new media agency."
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra joins enba jury panel
Dr Patra is currently the National Spokesperson and Media Coordinator of Biju Janata Dal
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 9:04 AM | 1 min read
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. Patra is the member of the Parliament of India representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house since June 28, 2019. He is currently the National Spokesperson and Media Coordinator of Biju Janata Dal.
Dr Patra has a rich experience of academia as well as public policy and governance. Apart from political work and social work, he comes with 17 years of work experience in academics, business research, industry and corporate sector, UNDP-Government of Odisha project.
He was the Dean of XAVIER-EMLYON Business School, the first Indo-French business school in India, a joint collaboration between Xavier University, Bhubaneswar and Emlyon Business School, France. An academic by profession, he has taught courses in the areas of organisational behaviour and human resource management. He also has experience of working in industry.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news. The awards honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Havas Media Group India wins media mandate for V-Guard
The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru team
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:56 AM | 2 min read
Havas Media Group India (HMGI) has recently won the integrated media mandate of V-Guard Industries Limited, a consumer electrical and electronics company.
The mandate was won following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch and includes Digital, TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Cinema duties. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru team lead by Saurabh Jain, Managing Partner – South, Havas Media Group India alongside the able leadership of Uday Mohan, President and Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India.
Havas Media Group India and V-Guard will work closely to develop and implement an integrated media strategy that will effectively reach and engage with their target audience. The expertise of Havas Media Group India will be invaluable to V-Guard in their expansion plans as their brand and reach continues to grow, the agency said.
Nandagopal Nair, Vice President & Head – Brand & Communications, V-Guard Industries Limited, said, "As a brand, we have always believed in consumer centricity. Today, the consumer purchase journey has become even more complex with multiple lines zigzagging about to move consumers from discovery to the final purchase. We were looking for a media partner who will navigate this complexity, work closely with the brand, align the defined media objectives to business and help achieve the desired outcomes. In Havas we found a partner who demonstrated the right strategic intent backed by a coherent, well-defined approach to deliver to the objectives. Would also like to thank Deloitte (Spatial Access) who partnered with us in the agency selection process."
Commenting on the win, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, "We are delighted to partner with V-Guard Industries, an established brand in the consumer electrical and electronics segment. Havas Media Group India is known for its innovative and data-driven approach to meaningful media solutions, and we are confident that our expertise will help V-Guard achieve their business objectives. We are looking forward to working together to develop a strong and effective media strategy that will drive their brand awareness and engagement."
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to be part of enba jury panel
Bhandarkar is a renowned Indian director known for his socially conscious and female-centric movies
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:09 AM | 2 min read
Madhur Bhandarkar, Indian film director, script writer and producer, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. In 2016, Bhandarkar was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.
Bhandarkar is a famous name in the film industry. His drama film Chandni Bar (2001) won him the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues. He was also honoured with the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for Page 3 (2005) and Traffic Signal (2007) respectively. Also, the drama film Fashion (2008) garnered him several accolades including National Film Award, Filmfare Awards nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay.
He was conferred PL Deshpande Award (Zenith Asia Award) for significantly shaping the film making culture in his unique works. He is known as the 'the Film Maker of the First Decade of the 21st Century'. In November 2010, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) announced to preserve all the films of Madhur Bhandarkar. With this, Chandni Bar, Page-3, Corporate, Traffic Signal, Fashion and Jail found space in Government's Archival data for Indian films.
The exchange4media Group formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury this time will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
