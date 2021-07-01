Alliance Insurance Brokers appoints Sudeep Kulkarni as Vice President - Marketing

Kulkarni comes with over two decades of experience in leadership competence roles across media, advertising and hospitality sectors

Alliance Insurance Brokers, an insurance service provider, risk manager, and reinsurance broker, announced the appointment of Sudeep Kulkarni, as its Vice President- Marketing, Brand, and Digital. The appointment is in line with the company’s strategic vision to expand the business and drive growth across the country. Sudeep will lead the marketing portfolio across brand and digital for Alliance Insurance pan India, as well as for their Insurtech consulting and advisory platform for corporate employees - Elephant.in.

Sudeep comes with over two decades of experience in leadership competence roles across media, advertising and hospitality services, having worked with leading Media Houses, Experiential Marketing Companies, Advertising Agencies, and leading Hospitality Groups across the country.

Commenting on his appointment Aatur Thakkar, Co-Founder, and Director, Alliance Insurance said, “Sudeep comes with immense experience and knowledge in branding and marketing and is the right fit for a growing organization like ours. He will be one of the leading driving forces in popularizing the concept of Elephant Insurance across the country. We look forward to a great and fruitful long-term relationship.”

Sudeep Kulkarni, Vice-President, Marketing said, “It is an honor for me to step in into Alliance Insurance Brokers. The role will be very exciting and challenging, as we will try to drive a new concept into the Indian consumer mindset, Elephant Insurance, which drives insurance products and serves the insurance requirements of corporate employees. Though group insurance is common across companies, the insurance products under Elephant provide unmatched benefits to employees compared to the usual group insurances. My role will be to increase consumer outreach for Elephant Insurance across companies and consumers across the country.”

“Backed by one of the giant insurance brokers in the country - Alliance Insurance Brokers, it is a powerful and formidable combination. I thank Alliance Insurance for giving me this opportunity," Sudeep further added.

