Affle India shares up 4% after company proposes stock split plan

The adtech firm had announced a board meeting on Tuesday that will approve splitting equity shares to increase affordability and liquidity for small retail investors

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 11:07 AM
affle

Adtech company Affle India shares climbed up 4% to Rs 4,000 on BSE in the intra-day trade on Tuesday, close on the heels of the company announcing its board meeting on August 25. The meeting will discuss and approve splitting the equity shares of the company with approval from the shareholders. 

Media reports say that at 9.25 am, the shares were up 2% at Rs 3,940 vis-a-vis the 0.15% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. This comes after three months of lacklustre performance of the company in the market, falling 24% as against the benchmark index of 10%. Reports say that the company has corrected 36% from its highest at Rs 6,287 on 5 March, 2021. 

In a bid to make its stock more affordable to small retail investors and to increase liquidity, Affle has proposed sub-dividing the face value of equity shares from Rs 10 each to a lower denomination. By splitting the stocks, the number of shares of the company may increase but the market cap may remain the same.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Adtech Affle India stock prices Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
sneh rana

Baseline Ventures India adds cricketer Sneh Rana to its roster of athletes
22 hours ago

WPP

WPP acquires AI-tech firm Satalia
1 day ago

watconsult

WATConsult named digital marketing partner of SAVA Healthcare
1 day ago