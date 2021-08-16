ace turtle onboards Leo Burnett Orchard as creative partner for Lee

ace turtle, announced the appointment of Leo Burnett Orchard as the creative partner for its Licensed Brand Lee. Leo Burnett Orchard, known for its strategy and creativity will now strengthen the brand positioning of Lee at ace turtle. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bangalore office.

Nitin Chhabra CEO ace turtle commented “We are excited to onboard Leo Burnett Orchard as our creative partner in our journey of building Lee as the most preferred denim brand in the country. Leo Burnett Orchard has one of the most lauded portfolios in the creative industry. This appointment accelerates and emphasizes the importance of strategic thinking, strong digital platform understanding and the creative approach. We are very excited to be partnering with Leo Burnett Orchard to continue our growth.”

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett“Lee is a brand with a strong heritage. Denim brands have always been looked upon as a reflection of the culture and sentiment of the current times. This partnership gives us an opportunity to strengthen the brand through relevant cultural interventions which not only resonate with the youth but helps the brand achieve its business goals. We look forward to using our data-backed, creative approach to create a platform which will be relevant to the youth and help the brand build a strong connect with its audiences.”

Adding further Gaurav Dudeja, Executive Vice President &National Head, Leo Burnett Orchard said “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with an iconic brand like Lee. Denim brands have always been representative of breaking stereotypes and we are looking forward to building a new age narrative for the brand. We are confident that our data- backed, platform first approach will help us build an engaging narrative for the brand and are looking forward to working together.”

