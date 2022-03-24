‘You’ve Got This’, says Bumble in new campaign

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, has launched a new integrated campaign ‘You’ve Got This' that aims to encourage single Indians to shed their inhibitions and embrace their authentic selves to take charge of their dating journeys in 2022.

Bumble’s new integrated campaign, spanning across multiple touchpoints, kick starts with a fun, quirky, refreshing and vibrant musical that features a special appearance by Bollywood heartthrob Ishaan Khatter.

Additionally, Bumble has partnered with popular influencers such as Shantanu Maheshwari and Yashaswini Dayama among others and will be launching out of home (OOH) branding across India to encourage its community to make the first move to forge meaningful connections. As part of the campaign, Bumble will also launch its Date Generator to help single Indians find exciting, adventurous and interesting in-person date ideas in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata.

Ishaan, while speaking about his association, said, “I relished the experience of shooting this mini musical for Bumble. It’s always a pleasure to be a part of something pulsating and unique. I hope it positively encourages youngsters and gen Z to take charge of their dating journeys by making their first moves.”

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “After two years of social distancing restrictions and lockdowns, we are all craving a return to more in-person dates. Bumble’s new brand campaign aims at encouraging single Indians to shed their inhibitions and take charge of their dating journeys. Our new campaign’s musical is an ode to inspire people to break away from the first-time nerves and the jitters, so no matter the fumbling, no matter the pre-date butterflies, put yourself out there. This campaign aims to be the nudge you need, the reassurance you want, and that encouraging ‘You’ve Got This!’ so that you can go out there and make the best first moves of your life.”

