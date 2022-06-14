Young Superstars: IMPACT Top 30 under 30 list to be unveiled in Mumbai today

The much-awaited 9th edition will recognise the most creative and impactful young professionals from the agency ecosystem

The IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 List for professionals from the agency ecosystem --creative, design, media, digital and ad-tech-- is all set to be unveiled later today. The 9th edition of the awards will be held in Mumbai, with Prasoon Joshi, CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman APAC, as the chief guest. The event will also see special addresses delivered by Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group; and Santosh Padhi, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+ Kennedy.

IMPACT recognises young professionals who have outdone their peers to reach such great heights at an early age, some of whom are as young as 23 years of age. This year’s winners have contributed to some award-winning campaigns across multiple platforms.

An esteemed panel of jurors deliberated from the initial list of 130 names to come to the final list of IMPACT 30 Under 30 winners for the 9th edition this year. The winners have been selected after carefully analysing their work, leadership skills, client testimonials, and the overall IMPACT that they have had in their respective fields of work. The jury included prominent names like.

Jury List -

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network (Jury Chair)

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Business & Publicis Health & Chairman, BBH India

Hephzibah Pathak, Vice Chairperson & Chief Client Officer, Ogilvy India

Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor & Fitch

Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India

Dev Shenoy, Head - Advertising Sales- Kids, Infotainment & Regional Entertainment Channels, Disney- Star India

Akshat Sahu, Director - Marketing, ShareChat

Shashank Sinha, Chief Transformation Officer, Eureka Forbes

Ramalingam Subramaniam, Marketing Head, CoinDCX

Ankur Gattani, VP, Growth & Marketing, Webengage

Sheena Kapoor, Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, ICICI Lombard

Pankaj Sharma, CEO & Director, MGID India

Amit Khurana, Director, Brand Head, Capgemini

Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Services India

Narayan Devanathan, Ex Chief Client Officer, Dentsu International

Indrajit Ghosh, VP, Marketing Communication, Rebel Foods

The 9th edition of IMPACT 30 Under 30 is sponsored by VIACOM 18 as the presenting partner, and is co-partnered by FANCODE.

