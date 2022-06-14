Young Superstars: IMPACT Top 30 under 30 list to be unveiled in Mumbai today
The much-awaited 9th edition will recognise the most creative and impactful young professionals from the agency ecosystem
The IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 List for professionals from the agency ecosystem --creative, design, media, digital and ad-tech-- is all set to be unveiled later today. The 9th edition of the awards will be held in Mumbai, with Prasoon Joshi, CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman APAC, as the chief guest. The event will also see special addresses delivered by Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group; and Santosh Padhi, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+ Kennedy.
IMPACT recognises young professionals who have outdone their peers to reach such great heights at an early age, some of whom are as young as 23 years of age. This year’s winners have contributed to some award-winning campaigns across multiple platforms.
An esteemed panel of jurors deliberated from the initial list of 130 names to come to the final list of IMPACT 30 Under 30 winners for the 9th edition this year. The winners have been selected after carefully analysing their work, leadership skills, client testimonials, and the overall IMPACT that they have had in their respective fields of work. The jury included prominent names like.
Jury List -
- Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network (Jury Chair)
- Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Business & Publicis Health & Chairman, BBH India
- Hephzibah Pathak, Vice Chairperson & Chief Client Officer, Ogilvy India
- Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor & Fitch
- Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India
- Dev Shenoy, Head - Advertising Sales- Kids, Infotainment & Regional Entertainment Channels, Disney- Star India
- Akshat Sahu, Director - Marketing, ShareChat
- Shashank Sinha, Chief Transformation Officer, Eureka Forbes
- Ramalingam Subramaniam, Marketing Head, CoinDCX
- Ankur Gattani, VP, Growth & Marketing, Webengage
- Sheena Kapoor, Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, ICICI Lombard
- Pankaj Sharma, CEO & Director, MGID India
- Amit Khurana, Director, Brand Head, Capgemini
- Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Services India
- Narayan Devanathan, Ex Chief Client Officer, Dentsu International
- Indrajit Ghosh, VP, Marketing Communication, Rebel Foods
The 9th edition of IMPACT 30 Under 30 is sponsored by VIACOM 18 as the presenting partner, and is co-partnered by FANCODE.
