WOW Skin Science encourages everyone to celebrate Ganpati responsibly in latest campaign

Personal Care Brand WOW Skin Science launched a new campaign “Celebrate Responsibly, Be WOW, Naturally” for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This is the brand’s endeavour to encourage everyone to get closer to nature and celebrate festivals responsibly. With this campaign, WOW Skin Science is reiterating the value of living a sustainable lifestyle.

In the film, Bollywood stars Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza throw light on how the onset of Ganesh Chaturthi brings enthusiasm, exuberance and a newfound gusto. But, as the days pass by, the sadness of Visarjan sets in. The brand film highlights this and brings forth an initiative by WOW Skin Science, where we let the good luck stay & grow within our homes by planting the eco-friendly Ganesha with seeds inside in any pot during the visarjan.

While talking about the campaign, Manish Chowdhary, Co-CEO of WOW Skin Science said, “Lord Ganesha is the lord of auspicious beginnings and with this brand film, WOW Skin Science urges consumers that this is the right time to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle, thus embracing this green and clean initiative. This is just the beginning of many more upcoming natural initiatives that the brand plans to undertake in the future, thus encouraging people to Be WOW, Naturally.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)