What can gold do for you? asks Amitabh Bachchan in Muthoot Finance ad

Muthoot Finance has launched its new campaign. The campaign is anchored by Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the brand ambassador for the past five years.

The new campaign ‘Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori!’ includes four powerful TVCs.

“Each TVC talks about one or two unique aspects of the brand, its large network of branches, the large number of people whose lives the brand has impacted, the robust safety and security that it provides to its customers’ pledged gold, and its increasingly popular Gold Loan at Home service. The campaign also provides cues to audiences about the various purposes for which a Gold Loan can be availed such as for kick-starting your new startup venture or for making down payment for your new home or as animal lovers would recognise more than anyone else – to even bring home a pet. Besides TV, the campaign will also be carried out across mainline Print, OOH, Cable TV, Ground Activation and several Digital Initiatives,” the company shared.

Speaking about the campaign, Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said, “Muthoot Finance has always consciously focused on its own core strengths and key differentiators. We have carefully and consciously built and nurtured some great differentiators and always made efforts to add delight to our customer’s experience with us. The 2.5 Lakh+ customers who are satisfactorily served every single day by our network of 5750+ pan-India branches is one such unparalleled differentiation.”

He adds: “I strongly feel these are big contributors to the ‘brand equity’ of Muthoot Finance, which has been reinforced year after year and most recently in 2022 by The Brand Trust Report when it once again ranked Muthoot Finance as India’s No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand, for a sixth time running since 2016. We have adopted technology and offered great services like Gold Loan@Home and unmatched safety and security of customer’s gold. Above all, Trust is the most important differentiator that we are humbly proud of because pledging gold is not like pledging any other collateral. A customer’s gold jewellery is an emotional currency, and we have always paid great attention while treating our customer’s assets safely and securely powered by a 7-layer state-of-the-art security infrastructure which is also conveyed effectively in one of the four films.”

Talking further about the new campaign, Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group said, “Muthoot Finance has always served as a catalyst that has helped its customers move ahead in life. In general, the gold owned by people stays idle and is not monetised, for reasons like it simply does not cross one’s mind or because of old-world beliefs or social taboos. Our new marketing campaign ‘Kholiye Khusiyon Ki Tijori!’ encourages people to consider Muthoot Finance Gold Loans to realise their dreams and unlock happiness. The campaign nudges loan seekers to unlock their gold lying idle in safes & lockers and in turn let it bring happiness for them by helping them fulfill their personal, family or business needs. In this campaign too we have advocated utilization of this idle lying gold to enable people to do things that can help them move ahead in their lives, giving themselves and their families more happiness and joy. These films have been carefully crafted in an emotive way drawing parallels to real-life emotions that makes them very pleasant for people to relate, despite presenting a core product benefit of Muthoot Finance Gold Loans.”

