We've got your back, says Lenovo in its new corporate campaign by The Womb

The campaign attempts to showcase the impact that Lenovo has on different aspects of India

Lenovo has launched a new campaign developed by The Womb. The campaign attempts to showcase the impact that Lenovo has on different aspects of India.

“The campaign highlights this untold and unknown aspect of the brand, further strengthening the brand love Lenovo enjoys in India. Celebrating the softer but extremely integral side of brand Lenovo; simple stories bring to the forefront Lenovo’s efforts towards building a sustainable tomorrow, empowering teachers, and students alike in the remotest of locations, creating a community workforce that manufactures in India for the world and their unwavering commitment towards security in processes and devices,” the company said.

Bringing it all together, the campaign thought #GotYourBack showcases the perspectives of varied people whose lives Lenovo has touched. The unconventional visual device of only showcasing the backs of individuals and even an animal makes for sweet and heart-warming stories that stand out from the other corporate campaigns of the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)