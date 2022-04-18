Wakefit.co launches campaign with Rashmika Mandanna

The '100 day buy and try' campaign aims to highlight the ease and convenience of choosing the right furniture online

Wakefit.co is launching a campaign to introduce a first of its kind '100 day buy and try' policy for its sofa range. The campaign highlights the importance of selecting the right furniture in the right way, and features Wakefit.co's brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking on the campaign, Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co, said, “Wakefit.co is steadily becoming synonymous with fulfilling the home needs of people in India. We are the pioneers of the ‘100-day Buy and Try’ policy, which we introduced for mattresses back in 2016 and are now extending it to sofas. By introducing this revolutionary 100 Days Buy and Try policy on sofas as well we aim to strengthen our position as the most loved and trusted home solutions brand in India.

We want India to experience not just the convenience of online shopping but also great quality and affordable products in the entire home solutions space.”

