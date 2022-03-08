W launches campaign announcing expansion of offerings

Fusion wear brand W has expanded its offerings to cover the complete head-to-toe fashion space. The expansion is being announced with W’s first influencer-led digital forward campaign - ‘W is More’.

“It is a simple expression of going beyond - beyond traditional styles, beyond apparel, beyond regular sizes, beyond all expectations. The campaign, under the umbrella thought of ‘W is more’ brings all of this together in an impactful way,” the company said.

Talking about the campaign, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co Ltd. said, “W has always been a step ahead of the fashion curve, thoughtfully curating products, keeping the Indian and western sensibilities in mind. The same thought has been extended to our newer categories. With the addition of these categories, now our consumer will be able to get complete head-to-toe looks under one roof.”

W has added new categories like footwear, cosmetics and jewellery.

