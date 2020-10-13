Vimal Agro Products unveils first-ever TVC campaign for SWAD

Vimal Agro Products has unveiled their first-ever TVC campaign for flagship brand SWAD. Unveiled on the eve of the Company’s anniversary (14 October) and festival season, the film highlights SWAD’s core message of family love and warmth wrapped in food packs with authentic Indian flavours and values. Vimal Agro Products, which has developed 150+ different products for 45+ countries, has been sharing its love for Indian food with global customers for over three decades.

Subhashchandra Nemani, Chairman, Vimal Agro Products, says, "At Vimal, our aim has been to give SWAD - a Taste of India - to those who have left our shores and yearn for the good things of our beloved land. Indian food is also getting popular amongst foreigners. We shall continue to augment our range and enhance products to satisfy an ever-increasing and discerning demand, making 'SWAD' synonymous with taste and quality. Our vision is to become a market leader in processed food; to understand/fulfil the tastes of our customers by providing world-class hygienic food products and excellence in customer service.”

Subhashchandra Nemani, Chairman, Vimal Agro Products, says, "At Vimal, our aim has been to give SWAD - a Taste of India - to those who have left our shores and yearn for the good things of our beloved land. Indian food is also getting popular amongst foreigners. We shall continue to augment our range and enhance products to satisfy an ever-increasing and discerning demand, making 'SWAD' synonymous with taste and quality. Our vision is to become a market leader in processed food; to understand/fulfil the tastes of our customers by providing world-class hygienic food products and excellence in customer service.”

Talking about the new TVC, Chirag Nemani, Director, Vimal Agro Products, says, “We wanted to showcase the idea of how being away from home/family/ friends can be made a slightly more pleasant experience with SWAD’s ready-to-eat Indian delicacies. This particular creative showcases the beautiful packaging, distinctly different flavour and ease of usage wherein any youngster can easily access home-like food and taste. The key message in the TVC is very close to our heart because we firmly believe that expressing love, gratitude and showing true emotions through ‘home-like’ food strengthens relations like no other gift does! Also, with the pandemic going on in the world, 2020 is a fair realisation of how and why we must appreciate friends and family while they are still around. We feel blessed when customers associate SWAD with the precious emotions of love, happiness and bliss.”

Under the mentorship of its Founder-Directors - Subhashchandra Nemani, Piyush Nemani, Sandeep Nemani – Gen-Next Chirag Nemani, along with a professional team, has grown brand SWAD immensely over the years. They have been constantly working hard to maintain authentic taste, introduce new flavours as per changing tastes and demands while procuring genuine raw ingredients and most importantly treating every recipe like a new one!

The SWAD TVC featuring actress Onima Kashyap has been filmed by creative director Roop Naik. It subtly depicts how the lead youngster is away from home; missing her parents and sibling; but is still content with how quickly she was able to prepare mango lassi on her own and as good as what her mother would probably make at home!