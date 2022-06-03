Vertoz Advertising Q4 FY22 net revenue up 23.73%

The Standalone Net Revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, stands at Rs 2051.50 lakh

Vertoz Advertising Limited has registered a Consolidated Net Revenue of Rs 4160.64 lakh in Q4 FY22, an 27.01% decrease over the Financial Year ended March 31, 2021 in the preceding year.

Consolidated Profit after Tax from continuing operations of Rs 610.35 lakh, decreased by 25.43% over the same period last year. While the Standalone Net Revenue for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 is Rs 2051.50 lakh, a 23.73% increase over the last Financial Year ended March 31, 2021 and Standalone Profit after Tax from continuing operations of Rs 370.33 lakh, increased by 33.74% over the same period last year.

For the Fourth Quarter ended March 31, 2022, Vertoz Advertising Limited registered a Consolidated Net Revenue of Rs 1000.20 Lakh, an 61.57% decrease over the same Quarter in the preceding year.

Consolidated Profit after Tax from continuing operations of Rs 182.75 lakh, decreased by 41.15% over the same period last year. While the Standalone Net Revenue for the Fourth Quarter ended March 31, 2022, of Rs 569.10 Lakhs, an 36.08 % increase over the same Quarter in the preceding year and Standalone Profit after Tax from continuing operations of Rs. 142.11 Lakhs, increased by 2786.17% over the same period last year.

Hirenkumar Shah, Whole-time Director of the Company stated, “The Company has witnessed a remarkable EBITDA & PAT Margins Year-to-Year in the MADTech Industry.”

