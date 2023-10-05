Van Heusen Innerwear launches campaign with Hardik Pandya

Whether acquainted with the Indian ad world or not, one knows who Piyush Pandey is. The man revolutionised Indian advertising with his 40-year partnership with Ogilvy. Last week, Ogilvy India announced Pandey's transition into an advisory role, making way for Hephzibah Pathak to take over his post.



Like Pathak, who became the first woman to become Executive Chairman and the Creative Director of Ogilvy & Mather India, Pandey too broke ground back then becoming the first creative head in the company to occupy the post.



Prior to finding his calling in the advertising industry, the Jaipur-born Pandey once played in the Ranji Trophy and even worked as a tea taster.



From a trainee account executive in 1982, he rose through the ranks, bringing home awards and accolades for Ogilvy in his four decades with the company.



To say that Pandey revolutionised Indian advertising is an understatement. He helped the industry break free from the colonial undertones to embrace its Indian-ness in all its glory. By talking to people in a language they understand, Pandey helped create rich and enduring legacies for many brands.



As Pandey moves on to his new role, we look at some of the iconic ads created by the ad maestro that have come to define Indian advertising as we know it.

Do boond zindagi ke- Pulse Polio

It's amazing how the Pulse Polio "Do boond zindagi ke" campaign was able to mobilise an entire country. During the early 90s, when the government wanted to spread awareness about polio, Pandey drove the campaign that featured celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rai and others. This became a nationwide campaign, impacting many lives as people started taking polio vaccinations seriously.

Pappu paas ho gaya (Kuch meetha ho jaye) - Cadbury



During the early 2000s, in order to bring the brand out of its many controversies and make it a celebratory brand among the younger generation, Pandey and Ogilvy conceptualised "Pappu Pass Hogaya" campaign which worked as a charm. It helped the brand rein in young India and find its place in celebrations big or small.



Har ghar kuch kehta hai - Asian Paints

With this campaign, Pandey brought to life an evocative poem that celebrates the feeling that is "home." The ad was made in 2007 based on the fact that homes are an extension of our personality. The campaign captured our collective attention and ended up bolstering Asian Paints as a brand close to our hearts.

Hindustan ka dil dekho - Madhya Pradesh Tourism

In the early 2000s Madhya Pradesh’s tourism wasn’t doing well and the government brought in Ashwani Lohani to develop the tourism industry in the region who, in turn, roped in Ogilvy and Pandey. Ogilvy made a few campaigns which became very successful and helped uplift the tourism sector apart from winning many prestigious awards.

Le Sancy Soap

Although the brand is no more in existence due to the lack of innovation and proper positioning, this ad by Ogilvy and Pandey made "Rahul" a household name. It came in the early 90s and became an instant favorite of the country.

Chal meri Luna

The iconic ad encouraged the usage of moped bikes, presenting Kinetic Engineering's homegrown Luna bikes as a cost-effective and fast transport solution to middle income families in India.

Cadbury kuch khaas hai

The iconic spot is often counted among the ads that defined the Indian ad industry. The objective behind the campaign was to encourage adults to enjoy Cadbury Dairy Milk as a grownup treat. The brand wanted to shake off its label of being a kid's product, and the ad proved to be a game-changer for Cadbury.

Fevicol

“It was the mid 90s - print was the primary medium of communication designed and written by English copywriters. But then economy was getting liberal. Middle class stated to see disposable income. And brands started to consider television as a medium to connect with a wider mass. One day Piyush Pandey ne anda thoda. When I saw the film I knew we had entered into a new era," said Emmanuel Upputuru, Co-founder of EFGH Brand Innovations about this iconic ad.

Fevikwik

The FeviKwik ad that shows a rural bumpkin besting a city slicker has stayed in our minds for years. The ad has instant recall and is one of the most memorable ads from the Ogilvy and Pandey camp.

Centreshock barber shop

This barbershop-themed Centreshock ad was peak 2000s and created a lot of curiosity about the brand's chewing gum with the extremely sour centre. The ad helped in changing the perspective about chewing gums as fruity or refreshing. The "Hila ke rakh de" tagline also stayed in our memory for years.



India's Favourite Social Network - BrookeBond Red Label

This recent ad, redefined the meaning of social media and tea being the important media vehicle. The sweet ad which has Pandey’s voiceover was celebrated and shared immensely on social media.