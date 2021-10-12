Unacademy’s new IPL ad inspires all to learn from mistakes

Titled ‘Mistake- The Greatest Teacher,’ the ad film was released commemorating the edtech’s second year of association with IPL

“No one has ever reached the peak of success, without using mistakes as stepping stones. An amazing take on life's greatest teacher — mistakes by @unacademy. Loved every minute! #Ad #IPLUnacademyFilm,” ace cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted on Monday, praising the Unacademy’s IPL ad film for this year.

The ad film has gone viral with 15 millions of views across various social media platforms.

Titled ‘Mistake - The Greatest Teacher,’ the ad film was released commemorating the Edtech’s second year of association with the Indian Premier League as an official sponsor.

The 70-seconds long film carries an inspirational message for its young viewers by correlating cricket and education- they must not be afraid of making mistakes in life. Mistakes make us learn many lessons, just like a teacher.

The song ‘Oh No’ has been chosen specifically to reiterate the message that before you say ‘Oh No’ to the mistakes, don’t forget to take a step back and embrace the learnings.

The ad IPL film begins with the quintessential question, “IPL se kya seekha?” The film starts with cricket legend and Unacademy brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar asking the fundamental question and then cuts to a learner who introduces the theme of the film, which is learning from mistakes.

The film then showcases missed catches, failed run outs, miss fields, and other embarrassing incidents during various cricket matches and thus telling the viewers that making mistakes is the part of learning.

Edtech major has given viewers some of their most memorable marketing films in recent times such as the Unacademy Believe film, Sachin Tendulkar tribute video - The Greatest Lesson, Women’s Day - Teach Them Young film, IPL - Cracking the Game film and a series of quirky IPL TVCs, among others.

