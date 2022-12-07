Uber & Dentsu Creative India show the reality behind wedding reels

Tata Soulfull has launched its first ever digital campaign for the product line, Tata Soulfull Millet Muesli with a new tagline, ‘Better Crunch, Wholesome Munch’.

The 30-second film has a lively, banter style of dialogue. It shows a young health-conscious couple having a playful conversation about their breakfast choice. The advertisement transforms the functional representation of muesli into a quirkier and more interesting rendition that the audience can resonate with. It adopts a completely fresh strategy for millet marketing while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking better choices in line with their aspirations.

The launch of the campaign also aligns with the UN’s International Year of Millets 2023 which places an emphasis on healthy food choices and snacking. The company is making consistent efforts to make millets part of everyone's diet by constantly innovating and offering consumers a variety of tasty, nutritious, convenient, and modern formats of millet-based products.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Soulfull, shared, "Product innovation with health benefits at the core is the driving force of all our Tata Soulfull’s offerings. With the increased millet quotient in the Fruit & Nut variant of Millet Muesli, our mission is to focus on delivering high-quality, wholesome millet-based products in tasty formats to our consumers. People love our millet muesli for its taste and crunchiness and 25% millets-version is a source of protein and is a high fibre breakfast option. Tata Soulfull is at the forefront of reviving the consumption of Indian millets through more distinctive and accessible formats, making them a crunchier go-to option for consumers seeking delicious taste in nutritious products they seek for their healthy lifestyle.”

“We have a strong millet-based product pipeline, which we will continue to build in line with the United Nations' announcement of the International Year of Millets 2023.”, he further added.

The multi-media digital campaign has been created and executed by Wondrlab. Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder, Wondrlab, added, “Muesli is the default breakfast of choice for younger, affluent lifestyles. So, we set the film amongst one such couple and integrated the product into their relationship and everyday life. The other task we put on ourselves was to do justice to an amazing product. The difference between Tata Soulful Millet Muesli and ordinary Muesli is actually visible, be it the wholegrains or fruits. Therefore, we focused on visually bringing this difference alive, through beautiful product shots.”