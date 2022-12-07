Uber & Dentsu Creative India show the reality behind wedding reels
The campaign encourages soon-to-wed couples to take a Rental Health Day together
Uber Rentals in association with Dentsu Creative India has launched its latest campaign for the wedding season, shedding light on the days leading up to the big day. The brand introduced the world to #RentalHealthDay earlier this year with a mockumentary starring Anil Kapoor.
The brand has partnered with two couples whose wedding plans are always the talk of the town - Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee & Chirag Batliwalla. Starring in their respective films, these reality-packed reels show the couples adding booking an Uber Rentals to their to-do list, so that “shaadi ke chakkar mein city ke jitney chakkar lagein” they don’t have to worry about driving or parking. It is pertinent to note here that both films have been received with a lot of delight and positivity from fans of the two couples, who love the real chemistry between the couples on reel.
wedding reelsTalking about the campaign, Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, Uber India and South Asia said, “In our quest to consistently reimagine the way the world moves, we turned our attention to the wedding season. With Uber Rentals as their partner, a bride & groom can avail absolute convenience and the peace of mind that they rightfully deserve. One car for up to 12 hours and the option to add multiple stops on the go - saving them the effort of finding parking spaces or multiple trips. Our films capture the heart-warming moments and fun that couples can unlock when they aren’t hassled by the perils of city driving.”
Ankit Mathur, Creative Director, Dentsu Creative India added, “Year after year, wedding-themed ads on TV and social media show couples looking like they’ve just returned from a vacation when in reality they are exhausted and perhaps even tired of each other! We looked at #RentalHealthDay being a solution for those who can take driving off their to-do list and an opportunity for couples to make the most of their free time - like pestering one another.”
Tata Soulfull promises a “BetterForYou” Breakfast with its new ad
The multi-media digital campaign has been created and executed by Wondrlab
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Tata Soulfull has launched its first ever digital campaign for the product line, Tata Soulfull Millet Muesli with a new tagline, ‘Better Crunch, Wholesome Munch’.
The 30-second film has a lively, banter style of dialogue. It shows a young health-conscious couple having a playful conversation about their breakfast choice. The advertisement transforms the functional representation of muesli into a quirkier and more interesting rendition that the audience can resonate with. It adopts a completely fresh strategy for millet marketing while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking better choices in line with their aspirations.
The launch of the campaign also aligns with the UN’s International Year of Millets 2023 which places an emphasis on healthy food choices and snacking. The company is making consistent efforts to make millets part of everyone's diet by constantly innovating and offering consumers a variety of tasty, nutritious, convenient, and modern formats of millet-based products.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Soulfull, shared, "Product innovation with health benefits at the core is the driving force of all our Tata Soulfull’s offerings. With the increased millet quotient in the Fruit & Nut variant of Millet Muesli, our mission is to focus on delivering high-quality, wholesome millet-based products in tasty formats to our consumers. People love our millet muesli for its taste and crunchiness and 25% millets-version is a source of protein and is a high fibre breakfast option. Tata Soulfull is at the forefront of reviving the consumption of Indian millets through more distinctive and accessible formats, making them a crunchier go-to option for consumers seeking delicious taste in nutritious products they seek for their healthy lifestyle.”
“We have a strong millet-based product pipeline, which we will continue to build in line with the United Nations' announcement of the International Year of Millets 2023.”, he further added.
The multi-media digital campaign has been created and executed by Wondrlab. Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder, Wondrlab, added, “Muesli is the default breakfast of choice for younger, affluent lifestyles. So, we set the film amongst one such couple and integrated the product into their relationship and everyday life. The other task we put on ourselves was to do justice to an amazing product. The difference between Tata Soulful Millet Muesli and ordinary Muesli is actually visible, be it the wholegrains or fruits. Therefore, we focused on visually bringing this difference alive, through beautiful product shots.”
Apple's new ad is a powerful tribute to users with disabilities
The spot highlights Apple's accessibility features, which can help people with disabilities navigate the world with ease
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 7:27 PM | 2 min read
The term "empowering" has been so often these days that the word has lost its sheen. Yet, no other adjective is half as befitting when it comes to describing the new Apple accessibility ad. Ahead of International Day of Disabled Persons 2022, the tech giant has launched its latest ad titled "The Greatest."
It's a powerful tribute to people who navigate through everyday life in a world designed for their able-bodied counterparts. They do so fearlessly with a little help from Apple's accessibility features on products like iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac.
According to Neilsen's research on 4,50,000 primetime ads, there is no representation of disability unless the product is meant for the disabled. A dismal 1% of ads have adequate representation of disability-related themes.
Media can play a large role in promoting inclusivity by normalising disabilities and changing the narratives around them. Big companies like Apple can drive this change by depicting people with disabilities in an empowering way and not in a sympathetic light.
The ad film hinges on the idea that accessibility is for everyone and shouldn't be limited at any cost. The tech company has released to commemorate the 30th year of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3.
"At Apple, we believe accessibility is a human right. Innovative features like Door Detection, Sound Recognition, Voice Control and more are designed to let you use your devices in ways that work best for you," says the video description.
The 2:21 minute video showcases everyday instances of people with disabilities of visual, physical, hearing and cognitive nature empowered by Apple accessibility features.
The video is filled with inspiring moments: a woman with no arms wakes up in the morning with instructions for Siri, who helps her open the blinds; A wheelchair-bound man uses voice instructions to click his pictures; A deaf mother knows her child is crying with the help of the Apple watch that alerts her; Another woman uses her legs to operate her phone and to browse the web; A blind man locates his red jacket by moving his iPhone camera around the room.
The spot steers clear of any mawkish tropes to inspire pity for its subjects. Instead, it shows the many ways in which people with disability lead fulfilling lives, doing things that excite them.
Apple's in-house team has crafted the ad. The video is set to a foot-tapping number by Spinifex Gum titled "I am the greatest." It has vocals by Marliya Choir.
For those who take their sleep seriously, says campaign for Duroflex Wave Plus
The campaign comprises three digital films
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:44 AM | 2 min read
Duroflex has launched Duroflex Wave Plus, an adjustable bed.
To promote the new offering, the company has rolled out three digital films in which they have chosen the true connoisseurs of sleep – the pets.
“Both dogs and cats love to sleep and are often called masters of sleep. The key digital film humorously captures the cat, Fluffy, trying to find the perfect space to sleep around the house while the dog, narrates the entire experience of the cat’s quest. From the laptop, to the carpet, to the top of the washing machine, Fluffy is unsatisfied till the dog takes Fluffy to Duroflex Wave. Here Fluffy’s search for the perfect sleeping space come to an end. The film aptly ends with the line that communicate how Duroflex Wave Plus is the answer to all those who value sleep, ‘Designed for those who take their sleep seriously.’
In the second digital film, the duo are shown being impressed by the Zero Gravity feature of the smart bed where their master is sleeping peacefully after adjusting the bed as per his comfort level. The third film highlights the Anti-Snore mode feature of Duroflex Wave Plus.
Commenting on the new launch, Mohanraj J, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “We are happy to introduce Duroflex Wave Plus, a product which offers a truly enriching sleep experience. As a brand, we are continually pursuing sleep technologies that will help India sleep better. After introducing research-backed mattresses, we decided it was time to introduce products that will further upgrade the sleep and comfort experience of the people. Our latest offering, Duroflex Wave Plus – adjustable smart bed will help consumers recline into different positions and angles to suit their needs, providing them ultimate comfort and support in whichever position they choose to lie on the bed for - sleeping, sitting or just relax and unwind.”
Talking about the campaign, Paul Dueman, Chief Business Officer, Vector Brand Solutions, said, “The Duroflex Wave sleep system heralds the future of sleep solutions. The team approached this campaign with the clear understanding that the Wave sleep solution, is the first of its kind and therefore the campaign needed to be delivered in a manner that was also a first of its kind narrative for the category. I am very happy with the output and confident the campaign will deliver on both brand and business objectives.”
Find the job that is perfect for you, says Monster as it rebrands as FoundIt
The campaign is designed by Wunderman Thompson Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Monster India, in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson Bangalore, has launched a rebranding exercise and its new campaign. The campaign tells the story from the perspective of a new generation of job seekers. A generation that knows exactly what they are seeking and do not shy away from demanding what they want.
“In their earlier avatar, Monster has been connecting people with the right job opportunities for over two decades. Equipped with invaluable experience that provided rare insight into what people sought and what made them quit, Monster changed to FoundIt. As the new name suggests, FoundIt brings an optimistic energy to the entire job search process that is otherwise a stressful experience for both job seekers and recruiters,” the company said.
The campaign was strategically kickstarted on LinkedIn with a huge number of senior Monster India employees shaking things up by posting intriguing resignation posts on their profiles with #changeisgood. As this built buzz on the platform, three teaser films were shared on social media showing different professionals quitting their job in an unusual and fun style. The films ended with a common message thread, “Find the job that’s perfect for you” and gave a hint of the new branding towards the end of the films.
This was shortly followed up by the launch and reveal of the brand name. It was done again through multiple platforms, LinkedIn, SM handles as well as their website. The senior management broke the news of rebranding through their LinkedIn handles while the launch film showed a movement like scenario, with a culmination of many empowered professionals walking out of their jobs to find something better - FoundIt.
Talking about the campaign, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Priya Shivakumar, commented, “We've all been hearing of layoffs across many organisations and it has been making news across media, social conversations and forums. What better time then, to balance things a bit and launch Monster's new identity with an audacious campaign that creates intrigue around people quitting. What starts off as a surprise spree of resignations by the Senior Management, is amplified through PR and communication as they sign off from Monster to finally reveal the name of the new entity. "FoundIt" as the portal is called, starts the way it means to go on, as a platform that will empower the employee and employer both, by bridging the gap between skills and requirements. The job scenario needed a new way of doing things and FoundIt is not only the new name but a new approach to recruiting.”
The new branding retains, the brand colours while bringing a contemporary and vibrant twist to it.
Precious like the people we love: Ferrero Rocher rolls out Christmas campaign with Hrithik
#GoldenChristmas is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Continuing the engagement with actor Hrithik Roshan, Ferrero India has released a new digital video ad on Ferrero Rocher for its Christmas and New Year campaign.
“The ethos of the brand resonates with the joyous festival of Christmas as the campaign aims to establish Ferrero Rocher as a natural choice for consumers to gift to their loved ones this Christmas.
The Christmas campaign aims to fortify the positioning of Ferrero Rocher as a premium brand and establish the proposition of how Ferrero Rocher is ‘precious like the people we love’. The joy of being together with the people closest to our hearts, especially on festivals like Christmas that bring people closer together, deserves to be shared with the help of something very special and delightful with the delectable Ferrero Rocher,” the company said.
The new digital film opens with Hrithik reminiscing about his past Christmas parties with his family. He is sitting inside his house that is decked up with Christmas decorations. He talks about how everyone knows how he and his family loves Christmas and how they celebrate it by becoming each other’s secret Santa. Filling the room with his favorite Ferrero Rocher is how Hrithik plans to surprise his family because the ‘Roshans love Rocher’. He is, then, seen indulging in the taste of Ferrero Rocher, thanks to the presence of hazelnuts, and ends by wishing everyone a joyous #GoldenChristmas with Ferrero Rocher.
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “Looking at the overwhelming response we received for our Diwali campaign, we have further re-engaged with Hrithik for this Christmas & New Year season. Each Ferrero Rocher is created with passion and commitment which makes it the perfect premium gifting option for an occasion like Christmas and New Year. As a premium brand, we believe our alliance for the season with Hrithik Roshan, coupled with a strong digital campaign will continue to further strengthen our premiumness which is based on tenets of style and elegance.”
#GoldenChristmas is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms.
Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion promises to be a trustworthy moisturizer
The film is conceptualized by FCB Ulka
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 4, 2022 8:00 PM | 2 min read
The Himalaya Wellness Company has unveiled a new TVC #DrySkinFeelsBetterWithHimalayaCocoaButter.
The TVC positions Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion as a trustworthy moisturizer, highlighting the naturally derived ingredients that help repair and nourish the skin, replenishing the lost moisture.
Conceptualized by FCB Ulka, in the TV commercial, we see a young girl troubled with the problem of dry skin as her friend is dressed up for them to go for an outing together. After trying various home remedies, we see her friend recommending her Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion and it is highlighted that it is the perfect remedy for the natural problem of dry skin without an unpleasant odor and stickiness. Later, the girl is seen using the lotion and it is highlighted how the products’ natural ingredients of pure cocoa butter, wheat germ oil, and plant-based glycerin are a must for your skincare routine to eliminate dryness. Moreover, it is fragrant, non-sticky and a convenient solution for winter dryness.
Sushil Goswami, General Manager, Marketing of Himalaya Wellness Company, says, “Dry skin is a persistent problem among consumers, which tends to get worse during winters. It becomes very important for everyone to hydrate their skin and take care of their skincare routines with nourishing components during this time. Himalaya Wellness Company is happy to address the issue of dryness bringing in natural ingredients in the Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion. Moreover, as the support of natural ingredients is gaining momentum, we believe our audiences will resonate with our idea.”
Iodex unveils new campaign ‘Har Din Jeet Meri’
The campaign celebrates the spirit of winning every day
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:00 PM | 1 min read
Topical pain relief brand Iodex has launched a new campaign “Har Din Jeet Meri”.
The campaign is based on the insight that in order to achieve your big dreams, you need to win every day. The TVC showcases a cadet who has set out to achieve her dream of becoming an IPS officer.
It talks about the fact that to achieve your big dreams, you need to move forward every day, be prepared for every hurdle and every pain that you may encounter along the way.
The cadet finally realises her dream of becoming an IPS officer but will not stop at that and wants to make winning a habit. This spirit of winning every day to achieve your big dreams has been beautifully captured by the tagline “Har Din Jeet Meri”.
Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent, Haleon said: “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations. With this new communication idea, the brand continues to be relevant to consumer’s life by capturing today’s spirit of making winning an everyday habit. With a strong portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm, there is an Iodex for every consumer need.”
