TVS Eurogrip Tyres unveils brand campaign with CSK players

The ‘Whistle Through Every Turn’ campaign, which has M S Dhoni as the protagonist, has three films

Apr 16, 2022
Tyre brand TVS Eurogrip has rolled out its new brand campaign – ‘whistle through every turn’- building on its association with Chennai Super Kings. The campaign comprise a set of three advertising films.

The films feature M S Dhoni as the protagonist, narrating his gripping biking adventures to his teammates. The stories are woven with suspense and light-hearted humor, crafted to connect with the millennials.

Commenting on the new campaign, P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “Our last campaign ‘Tame The Turns’ was received well amongst our audience. We are happy to have woven this insight in an interesting way to create a set of #GrippingStories with CSK players. Apart from TV and Digital advertising, the campaign includes on-ground activations and channel partner programmes.” explained Mr. Madhavan.

Shot in a myriad of picturesque locales across India, three new 20 second brand films have been created exclusively for this campaign and will be aired during this IPL season to start with. The films are a beautiful concoction of interesting biking stories on one side while showcasing the high performance and quality of TVS Eurogrip Tyres on the other.

