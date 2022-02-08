Truecaller launches Chhota SMS campaign

Truecaller has launched the Chhota SMS Campaign, starring the Jordindians playing Aman and Chaman. The campaign has been designed in line with Truecallers objective of making communication smarter and highlights how one of the characters in the film uses the Truecaller feature to his benefit to lead a hassle-free and peaceful life.

With communication technology shaping up a better future, everything on our smartphones is getting smarter - except for one thing: the SMS inbox. SMS has largely remained the same for a long time despite it being the primary way we access a lot of sensitive and urgent information.

Conceptualised by Truecaller and Wirality, the films will bring a smile across every viewer’s face owing to the simplicity with which it is delivered by two characters Aman and Chaman. The film is set with philosophies through stories where Smart SMS emerges as the trump card, which helps Aman live a more precise, peaceful life than Chaman who relies on regular SMS service. The film is not only contextually relevant as it displays how one can switch to smarter ways of life by adopting easy technology, but also beautifully captures the slice of life moments by the actors in their unique ways.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Manan Shah, Director of Marketing, Truecaller India, said, "True to being an entity offering ways to communicate smartly and with a persistent focus on product innovation, Truecaller is making the ecosystem more robust, enabling the users to communicate in a smarter way with its features. Being in the communication business for more than a decade, Truecaller not only understands the value of time and right delivery of messages but also deeply understands the user requirements and designs solutions best suited to its users."

Commenting on the campaign, Saanand Warrier, CEO Wirality said, “It’s great to do a product campaign for Truecaller after creating a lot of brand-centric campaigns in the past year. We feel that the Smart SMS feature is a game changer in mobile SMS communications and we’re glad that Truecaller trusted us to deliver on this one.”



"Truecaller’s new feature, Smart SMS, solves for something that we are all chasing nowadays - convenience,” said Basil Joseph, Director, to sum up the USP of the feature.

